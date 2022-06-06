Bad Bunny And David Grutman Are Opening A New Miami Restaurant This Summer & They're Hiring
Un Verano con ti. (A Summer with you.) 🍣
Bad Bunny and David Grutman formed the ultimate partnership and are bringing an upscale Miami restaurant to Brickell. It's coming this summer, and shortly after the news broke, so did the hiring form!
It's no secret there are tons of loyal Bad Bunny fans in South Florida, especially after Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You) wasrecently released, and his hit songs are most likely playing at many of David Grutman's hospitality venues, like STORY and LIV.
Naturally, it was time to collaborate and bring a Japanese Steakhouse named Gekkō to the ground floor of the SLS Lux Brickell tower.
Over the weekend, the hospitality powerhouse posted how you can work for them on his Instagram story, and they're taking applications this week.
Hiring forum from David Grutman's Instagram story.@davegrutman | Instagram
Like many of Grutman's restaurants, there's an emphasis on display and this steakhouse is going to provide tableside presentations, such as flame-seared steak courses.
Gekkō also is playing into a new trend seen in many restaurants, a 6-seat Omakase bar, which is a traditional Japanese dining experience with different sushi courses.
The menu will include prime cuts and Wagyu beef items with a hint of Korean barbecue.
The interior of Gekkō.The Rockwell Group.
The inside design was created by The Rockwell Group, and it will host about 185 people. Gekkō means "moonlight" in Japanese, and the decor includes golden light, jewel tones, and natural wood accents.
They are currently hiring all front of house and back of house and back of house positions.