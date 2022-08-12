So Many Celebrities Were At Bad Bunny's Miami Restaurant Opening & Now Everyone Else Can Go
From Lil Wayne to Joe Jonas, it was a red carpet event!
Bad Bunny's new Miami restaurant opened today and last night he had the ultimate party, inviting all of his celebrity friends. Everyone showed up for the event including the city regulars, DJ Khaled and the Beckham's, but that's not where the list ended.
The elegant dining hotspot, Gekkō, is a Japanese steakhouse and the menu recently dropped, attracting the likes of new parents, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Victoria's Secret model, Candice Swanepoel and even film director, Michael Bay.
It's in partnership with Groot Hospitality's very own, David Grutman, so the star-studded event only got larger by the minute.
Lil Wayne, Timbaland and Derek Jeter were there. Fellow Latin artist, Karol G, even made an appearance pictured with Bad Bunny and rapper, Future, on Gekkō's Instagram story.
A photo collage of some of the celebrities that showed up to Gekkō Miami.@gekkomiami | Instagram
Father of the Bride'sAndy Garcia was also there to see the new place, as well as actor Terrence J and music executive, Zack Bia.
Fans stood outside and watched the stars stand in front of the Gekkō banner. Paparazzi took endless photos as these icons walked the red carpet into the Brickell SLS Lux Tower, where Gekkō is located.
Bad Bunny isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Stadium tonight and tomorrow night, August 12-13. This is his second tour of the year for his Un Verano Sin Ti album.
So, if you're in the Magic City, you might see some A-List spotting at the restaurant as well as his concert.