Lil Wayne Is Selling His Miami Home For Almost Double What He Paid For It (PHOTOS)
It’s the most expensive on the island. 💸
Rap superstar, Lil Wayne, is selling his massive mansion in Miami Beach, located on Allison Island. Lately, he's been living in Hidden Hills, California, and after keeping ownership of both properties, the Florida home is now on the market...and it's so expensive.
In fact, the price tag is almost double what he purchased it for! Back in December of 2018, Wayne bought the place for $16,750,000.
Now, four years later, the musician nearly doubled that amount to $29,500,000. A quick look at Zillow's website shows this listing is the most expensive one on the Island.
With seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half bathrooms, it's nothing short of lavish.
The bedroom in Lil Wayne's Miami mansion.Douglas Elliman Realty
The 10,278 square-foot interior shows expansive waterfront views and gorgeous contemporary lounge spaces to enjoy the dazzling turquoise blues.
You can find an outside dining area with a grill right along the dock and seemingly "floating" bridge pads that connect the home to the outside eating space.
The backyard view in Lil Wayne's mansion.Douglas Elliman Realty
There's also an infinity pool to soak in, and a balcony area that overlooks the island perimeter, as well.
It has enough space for couches, tables and lounge chairs to get comfortable just outside the bedrooms upstairs.
A birdseye view of the home's backyard space.Douglas Elliman Realty
The mansion has an extremely open concept filled with white walls and mahogany panels to both brighten and warm up the space. There are floor-to-ceiling windows and a dining room that looks out to the ocean.
The kitchen has all custom Italian cabinetry and even separate quarters for home staff to stay on the property.
There's also a media room, as well as a wine cellar. These different chambers are decorated with plush couches and pops of colors on the walls and tables, as well as gorgeous backlights.
The living room space. Right: The wine cellar.Douglas Elliman Realty
Other perks of the home include an elevator and 24-hour guard gated security.
This is Lil Wayne's second property in Miami. The first one he let go of when he faced bankruptcy, and then he got this one shortly after right in the heart of the Island.
It's only a matter of time before a lucky buyer gets to call it theirs.