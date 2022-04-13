13 Celebrities Who Have Homes In Florida & Many Of Them Still Live There
These A-List properties are gorgeous!
Take out your maps and roll out the red carpet because celebrities are dominating Florida's real estate market. In fact, many of them actually reside in the homes they own as their main "humble" abode.
You can't beat the weather, and the views are gorgeous in the sunny south. The popular cities in the area are also a hub for the entertainment industry, so it's no surprise we see so many A-Listers in town.
Let's see who might be next door...
Alex Rodriguez
This name might ring a bell, as his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, recently got engaged to Ben Affleck. So, J.Lo has reportedly moved on from Florida for now, but the former professional baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, still resides in Miami. He's based in the Coral Gables mansion shown below.
Shaquille O'Neal
Former professional basketball player, Shaquille O'Neal, lived in Orlando for two decades and recently sold his home to move with his fellow Hollywood stars to Miami, FL. He talked about his move to the Magic City on a Shaq Life special on TNT's YouTube channel. Shaq reportedly bought his house without seeing it in person and we get to watch Shaq see his home for the first time on a house tour.
Donald Trump
Former 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, resides in West Palm Beach, FL in his luxurious Mar-A-Lago estate. There are many events held here as it doubles as a country club, and the property is massive! We found a birdseye view of how much land it covers.
Mar-a-Lago Club in the far upper right of the photo is connected to the Mar-a-Lago home.Google Maps
Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also resides in Florida. She lives with her husband, Jared Kushner, on Indian Creek Island, otherwise known as "Billionaire Bunker" in Miami, Florida. This area in Florida is highly secured and has 24/7 police air patrols swarming in the sky to make sure it is protected.
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Quarterback, Tom Brady, is neighbors to Ivanka Trump on Indian Creek Island. He lives with his wife Gisele Bündchen. They are tearing down their home and rebuilding it from scratch.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello is a Miami native, so if you see her around the city, she might just be a familiar face. After her breakup with Shawn Mendes, she sold her home in Hollywood Hills, CA, and spent some time in Miami at her family home. There, she gained inspiration to write her newest album, Familia.
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is a music industry mogul, who is well-known to reside in the Miami area. After singers Gloria and Emilio Estefan sold their home in 2021, P. Diddy purchased it and expanded his property ownership in South Florida.
Lil Wayne
Rapper, Lil Wayne, lived in a posh Miami mansion that he had to let go of when he underwent bankruptcy. He, then, bought a flawless Allison Island property in Miami. After the hip-hop star infamously got a "Get Out of Jail Free" card from former President Donald J. Trump, he purchased a home in Hidden Hills, CA. However, it's suspected he still owns the property in Miami.
Serena Williams
The famous tennis player, Serena Williams, lives just north of Miami. She told Architectural Digest, that it's her first time living away from her sister, Venus Williams. They co-owned a home in Palm Beach Gardens located in FL.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is one of the few on this star-studded list that does not live in or near Miami, FL. He resides in a glamorous mega-mansion on Jupiter Island. The golf professional has a four-hole practice course in his backyard!
DJ Khaled
Besides his music, DJ Khaled grew popular in Florida showing off his Miami estate on social media...and, lucky for us, he continues to do so. His spacious pad is located in Miami Beach with a waterfront view. This home was priced for over $20 million, and it includes a movie theater and studio.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a wrestler, actor, entrepreneur, and model for his own wax figure. He doesn't reside in Florida, but it was worthy to note his real estate contribution here. He owns 10 properties across the state. He purchased a mansion that is 13,000 square feet.
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams was known to reside in an upscale Florida penthouse, but that was later sold. During COVID-19 shutdowns, he spent his time in a mega-mansion costing $30 million. The estate is breathtaking, and he even has a 2,000-bottle wine cellar in the home as just one of its many features.