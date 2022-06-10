NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
yung miami and diddy

Diddy Said He's Dating City Girls' Yung Miami & Here's What We Know About The Florida Couple

She acted up and got snatched up.

Florida Associate Editor
Diddy and Yung Miami get close during her podcast episode.

Diddy and Yung Miami get close during her podcast episode.

@yungmiami | Instagram

Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee from the famous female rap duo, City Girls seems to be snatched up by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Brownlee recently aired the first episode of her new podcast Caresha Please, and her first guest was the music industry mogul himself.

Brownlee alludes to rumors that swirled about the couple being together as she asked him what he thought when they were "trending" in the past. Diddy described it as messy, but it didn't end there.

She asked him about his relationship status, and it didn't seem like received the answer she wanted when he said he was single. Brownlee grilled Diddy, dropping the "what are we" question in the middle of the recording.

"We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."

As far as their dates, the record producer said, "we go to strip clubs, church...I'm going to take you to church."

One thing they have in common, for sure, is that they both have strong Florida roots. As far as if these venues are in the popular Florida city, it's unclear.

If you couldn't tell by her name, the rap star is from the Magic City, and it's pretty well known that Diddy resides in a mansion down South, as well.

The recording artist was spotted at the Miami Heat Game and even was seen with DJ Khaled.

Though Diddy doesn't have many photos on his social page, he does have a few promoting the City Girl's podcast. Some publications reported that they spent New Year's together at his Miami home, but the photos seem to have since been deleted.

Diddy said they went Love Island together, and Yung Miami posted that she was there back in March.

They seem to be in for a wild ride, and they're turning up the heat just in time for a hot Florida summer romance.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...