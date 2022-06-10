Diddy Said He's Dating City Girls' Yung Miami & Here's What We Know About The Florida Couple
She acted up and got snatched up.
Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee from the famous female rap duo, City Girls seems to be snatched up by Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Brownlee recently aired the first episode of her new podcast Caresha Please, and her first guest was the music industry mogul himself.
Brownlee alludes to rumors that swirled about the couple being together as she asked him what he thought when they were "trending" in the past. Diddy described it as messy, but it didn't end there.
She asked him about his relationship status, and it didn't seem like received the answer she wanted when he said he was single. Brownlee grilled Diddy, dropping the "what are we" question in the middle of the recording.
"We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."
As far as their dates, the record producer said, "we go to strip clubs, church...I'm going to take you to church."
One thing they have in common, for sure, is that they both have strong Florida roots. As far as if these venues are in the popular Florida city, it's unclear.
If you couldn't tell by her name, the rap star is from the Magic City, and it's pretty well known that Diddy resides in a mansion down South, as well.
The recording artist was spotted at the Miami Heat Game and even was seen with DJ Khaled.
Though Diddy doesn't have many photos on his social page, he does have a few promoting the City Girl's podcast. Some publications reported that they spent New Year's together at his Miami home, but the photos seem to have since been deleted.
Diddy said they went Love Island together, and Yung Miami posted that she was there back in March.
They seem to be in for a wild ride, and they're turning up the heat just in time for a hot Florida summer romance.