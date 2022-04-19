This 'Embarrassing' Video Showed DJ Khaled Getting Escorted Off The Court At A Miami Heat Game
Shoot your shot. 🏀
The "All I Do Is Win" Music Producer, DJ Khaled, had a losing streak over the weekend at "ANOTHA ONE" of the Miami Heat basketball games on Sunday night.
The DJ is known for his one-worded catchphrases, his musical expertise, and, now, his poor basketball skills.
He attended the NBA Playoff games for his home team against the Atlanta Hawks and felt like it was his time to shine on the hardwood.
During one of the breaks in the middle of the game, the Music Producer grabbed a basketball and made his way to the main floor. There, he took a chance to shoot a three-point shot and missed!
Security, then, walked over to him to escort him back to his courtside seats. It's safe to say his airball went viral, and the fans got a quick laugh.
"This guy is most known for embarrassing himself", said an Instagram user.
Another fan commented on the post, "he really thought he was going to make that his walk back was everything," with multiple laughing emojis.
Although he didn't win, the Heat did. They scored 115 points over the Hawks at just 91 points.
DJ Khaled has been seen on his social media in the past missing the bucket at a game in Cleveland, Ohio.
At the All-Star Game, the DJ scored after his second try and urges people to "never give up". He blamed his miss on the "ice", or all the jewelry he had on.
It's a good thing the musician gave up on the court at this Miami Heat game, or the security could have been right back with him.
A quick scroll through the Miami-resident's Instagram, and you'll see he has a love for the sport, and he's frequently pictured courtside. He might get a bit more practice before he pulls a stunt like that again.