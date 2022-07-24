DJ Khaled Is In Toronto & Immediately Stopped At This Jamaican Restaurant For A Beef Patty
"How do you spell Canada? D.R.A.K.E."
DJ Khaled seems to be having the time of his life in Toronto and his Instagram is proof of it.
On Saturday, July 23, the American musician posted a video where he appears to get out of a luxury vehicle before getting onto a private plane.
"Canada. Toronto. I'm on my way," he says.
In the caption of his post, he says that he'll be seeing Drake as well as Drake's favourite restaurant Sotto Sotto soon, but he had to make a stop for some Jamaican food first.
He explained that he asked his driver, who is Jamaican, for a good spot for food and was dropped off at Pat's Homestyle Jamaican Restaurant while on the way to his hotel.
"Curry goat good here," he said as he showed off his meal, complete with a beef patty and Magnum Peanut Punch.
"I feel like I'm at home. I feel like I'm in Miramar," he said of his experience at the restaurant located at Queen and Bathurst.
After snapping a few pics in the resto, he asks a woman outside if she's ever been to Pat's, telling her it's "incredible Jamaican food."
He also crashed a very excited couple's wedding party who were having a celebration on a pedal and pump bike tour.
The groom-to-be appeared to get left behind, but everyone seemed to be rocking out to Kesha and having a good time.
In his caption for a post showing off the CN Tower as he flew into the city, DJ Khaled wrote "bless up the beautiful people in Canada Toronto!" followed by a little spelling bee question.
"How do u spell Canada?" he asked. "D.R.A.K.E !"
Have fun in Toronto!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.