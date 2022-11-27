DJ Khaled Says This Present From Drake 'Might Be The Best Gift Ever' & It's So Pricey (VIDEO)
"I'm not even joking Drake, we've been wanting this."
Drake and DJ Khaled are known to be good buddies and it seems Drizzy pulled through for his friend's birthday.
On Saturday, November 26, Khaled posted to Instagram about the interesting present gifted to him by the Canadian rapper.
"My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls," he explained. "This is called the TOTO toilet bowl. If you've ever been in Drake's house, his toilet bowls are incredible."
He then listed off some of the toilet's features, such as a UV light cleaning system, remote control operation and even a night light.
"I'm not even joking Drake, we've been wanting this," Khaled explained. "Me and my queen been talking about getting TOTO's for the whole house."
He said that he'll put one of the toilets in the studio for Drake, one in his bedroom he shares with his "queen," one in the guest room and one in the movie room.
According to the website Many Bidets, a TOTO that has the kind of features that he listed appears to go from anywhere between $4,000 to around $20,000.
That being said, Khaled shared that "it's not about money."
"It's about he went and got the best of the best," Khaled said. "Real talk, this might be the best gift ever, like real talk."
In the caption of this Insta post where he thanked Drake, he cryptically reminded the Canadian to not forget "the other ting we talked about."
As well as sharing with Khaled the luxuries of the TOTO, Drake has also introduced him to some of the best things in Toronto.
Back in July, the American musician posted on Instagram about some really good goat curry he picked up in the city as well as shouting out one of his favourite restaurants, Sotto Sotto.
Happy birthday, DJ Khaled!
