Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

The world's friendliest cities were ranked and only one Canadian spot made the list

Canada's reputation for being friendly might not be that true! 🇨🇦

aerial view on the city skyline in montreal along the st lawrence river

City skyline in Montreal.

Samuel Charron | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new ranking of the friendliest cities in the world is out now.

Even though this country has a reputation for being friendly, only one Canadian city made the global list.

Recently, Time Out revealed which places are the most "welcoming and friendly."

This new friendliest cities in the world ranking is based on the opinions of locals in those cities.

Earlier this year, Time Out polled 18,500 residents of cities around the world and asked them about their hometowns.

The survey included questions about happiness, arts and culture, green spaces and more.

Locals in these cities were also asked how likely they were to describe their hometown as "welcoming and friendly."

Time Out used that data to rank the 20 most amiable destinations in the world.

Montreal is the only Canadian city on the list and one of just three North American locations to be named as the world's friendliest places.

Even though it didn't crack the top 10 or the top 15, it still did better than every other city in Canada!

These are the friendliest cities in the world, based on the percentage of locals who would describe their hometown as friendly:

  1. Porto, Portugal
  2. Bilbao, Spain
  3. Medellin, Colombia
  4. Cape Town, South Africa
  5. Lagos, Nigeria
  6. Brighton, UK
  7. Madrid, Spain
  8. Lisbon, Portugal
  9. Chicago, USA
  10. Belfast, UK
  11. Hanoi, Vietnam
  12. New Orleans, USA
  13. Valencia, Spain
  14. Glasgow, UK
  15. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  16. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  17. Montreal, Canada
  18. Seville, Spain
  19. Brisbane, Australia
  20. Dubai, UAE

Looking at the top city in this ranking, 85% of locals in Porto told Time Out that their city is "welcoming and friendly."

That's much higher than the second and third-friendliest places in the world.

It was revealed that 71% of Bilbao locals and 69% of Medellin locals said their hometown is a friendly place.

The percentage of Montrealers who think the city is welcoming hasn't been shared by Time Out.

But it's likely much lower than the 69% that Medellin got as the third-friendliest city, since Montreal is ranked 17th overall.

CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

2 Canadian cities ranked among the world's best for nature — but Vancouver isn't one of them

There's more to Canada's nature scene than just the West Coast! 🌲

3 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world but Toronto isn't one of them

Travellers love these Canadian gems. 👀

5 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world and not one is in Ontario

Better luck next year, Toronto! 😬

This Canadian city with vintage British charm was just named the word's 'best small city'

It's "the most British town in Canada"... and it beat actual British towns.

Here's what an 'average' salary looks like in every Canadian province right now

How does your paycheque compare? 💰

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this riverside Ontario village with storybook charm

It's just a short drive from Toronto.

This monthly winter forecast for Ontario tells you which days will be snowy and 'very cold'

A lot of snowstorms and snowy periods are expected in Ontario!

VIA Rail is hiring for these jobs across Canada that pay up to $74 an hour

Some positions pay you to travel!

6 restaurants in Calgary that locals say everyone should try at least once

Calgary foodies, listen up! 🍽️

Bath & Body Works has this deal on three-wick candles and you can shop new holiday scents

There's a certain way to get the deal depending on how you shop!