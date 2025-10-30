Here's what an 'average' salary looks like in every Canadian province right now
How does your paycheque compare? 💰
New data reveals what salaries look like right now across the country, and it turns out the average Canadian salary looks wildly different depending on your postal code.
Whether you're budgeting for rent, groceries or everyday expenses, understanding how your salary compares to others in your region — and across Canada — can help you see where you stand financially, especially as the cost of living remains a top concern across the country.
According to the latest Statistics Canada salary data released today, average weekly earnings in Canada rose to $1,312 in August 2025. That's a 3.0% increase compared to the same month last year, though the pace of growth has slowed slightly from July's 3.2% year-over-year gain.
This steady rise reflects a mix of factors, including wage increases, shifts in the types of jobs people hold, and changes in hours worked across different industries, according to the federal statistics agency.
On a monthly basis, average weekly earnings remained flat in August, staying steady after increases earlier in the year.
What's happening with jobs in Canada?
The employment picture shows mixed signals. Payroll employment — which counts people receiving pay and benefits from their employer — was essentially unchanged in August, with a modest gain of just 3,300 positions nationwide.
Some sectors did see growth, including public administration, construction and administrative services. However, these gains were offset by job losses in retail trade, wholesale trade and professional services.
Perhaps more notable is the ongoing decline in job vacancies. Canada had 457,400 open positions in August, marking the lowest number of job openings since August 2017. That's a drop of 82,100 vacancies compared to last year — a 15.2% decrease.
What does this mean for job seekers? Well, there are now 3.5 unemployed people for every available job opening, the highest ratio since November 2016 (outside of April to September 2020, when data collection was paused due to the pandemic).
This suggests a more competitive job market where finding work may take longer than in recent years.
Provincial salary breakdown
What constitutes an "average" salary in Canada varies widely depending on where you live. Cost of living, industry mix and regional economic factors all play a role in determining typical earnings — and some provinces and territories are raking in a lot more than others.
Here's how average weekly earnings stack up across every province and territory in August 2025, along with the approximate annual equivalent:
Territories
- Nunavut: $1,815.60/week (equivalent to $94,411/year) — up 3.8% from last year
- Northwest Territories: $1,765.55/week (equivalent to $91,809/year) — up 3.7%
- Yukon: $1,493.20/week (equivalent to $77,646/year) — up 3.4%
Western Canada
- Alberta: $1,363.53/week (equivalent to $70,904/year) — up 0.8%
- British Columbia: $1,304.60/week (equivalent to $67,839/year) — up 1.6%
- Saskatchewan: $1,275.38/week (equivalent to $66,320/year) — up 3.3%
- Manitoba: $1,184.82/week (equivalent to $61,611/year) — up 2.1%
Central Canada
- Ontario: $1,350.66/week (equivalent to $70,234/year) — up 3.5%
- Quebec: $1,276.28/week (equivalent to $66,367/year) — up 4.4%
Atlantic Canada
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $1,296.34/week (equivalent to $67,410/year) — up 3.3%
- New Brunswick: $1,197.89/week (equivalent to $62,290/year) — up 3.3%
- Nova Scotia: $1,177.64/week (equivalent to $61,237/year) — up 3.6%
- Prince Edward Island: $1,150.61/week (equivalent to $59,832/year) — up 5.8%
The territories continue to lead the country in average earnings, with Nunavut workers taking home paycheques of more than $1,800 per week on average. This reflects the higher cost of living in remote northern communities, where essentials like food and housing come at a premium.
Among the provinces, Alberta and Ontario have the highest average salaries, both exceeding $1,350 per week.
Meanwhile, P.E.I. has the lowest provincial average at $1,150.61 weekly — just two-thirds of what workers in Nunavut are taking home. That said, it's also seeing one of the strongest year-over-year increases at 5.8%.
Who's seeing the biggest pay bumps?
Not all provinces are experiencing salary growth at the same rate. P.E.I. leads the way with a 5.8% increase in average weekly earnings compared to last year, followed by Quebec at 4.4%.
Salaries in both of these provinces are vastly outpacing inflation — the consumer price index (CPI) rose by just 1.9% over the same period.
On the other end, Alberta saw the smallest growth at just 0.8% year-over-year, despite maintaining one of the country's highest average salaries. B.C.'s salaries didn't keep up with inflation either, with a modest increase of just 1.6%.
These varying rates of wage growth reflect different regional economic conditions. While some provinces are seeing faster salary increases, others are experiencing slower growth even as they maintain higher overall pay levels.
What it means for your wallet
While higher earnings sound promising, they don't tell the complete story. A larger paycheque doesn't automatically mean better financial security, especially in regions where housing costs and other expenses eat up a bigger chunk of income.
The territories offer the highest salaries in Canada, but residents there also face some of the country's steepest costs for groceries, housing and other necessities. Meanwhile, provinces with lower average earnings sometimes offer a more affordable cost of living that helps stretch those dollars further.
With wage growth of 3.0% nationally, paycheques are rising faster than inflation, which sat just below 2% over the same period. But after years of elevated costs, many Canadians are still playing catch-up, with expenses for housing and food remaining significantly higher than they were just a few years ago.
Understanding where your earnings fall within this spectrum can help inform decisions about your career, budget and financial goals. Whether you're staying put or considering a move, knowing how your province compares gives you valuable context for planning ahead.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.