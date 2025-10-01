Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

Canadian money.

Five provinces just raised their minimum wages as of today, October 1.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Contributor

Workers in several provinces are officially earning more per hour starting today, thanks to a fresh wave of minimum wage hikes that just came into effect.

The raises, which kicked in on October 1, apply in multiple parts of Canada, and they join a long list of provinces and territories that have raised minimum wage in 2025 so far — with just one province still holding out.

Whether you're flipping burgers, stocking shelves or making lattes, these minimum wage increases could mean hundreds of dollars more per year in take-home pay for full-time workers.

Who gets a raise as of October 1?

Five provinces increased their minimum wages today, continuing the trend of annual wage bumps that aim to keep up with inflation and rising costs across Canada.

Here's a look at what's new:

  • Saskatchewan — $15.35/hour (up from $15.00)
  • Manitoba — $16.00/hour (up from $15.80)
  • P.E.I. — $16.50/hour (up from $16.00)
  • Nova Scotia — $16.50/hour (up from $15.70)
  • Ontario — $17.60/hour (up from $17.20)

For someone working 40 hours a week, these raises could mean an extra $400 to over $1,600 per year before taxes. Nova Scotia's increase is the biggest of the bunch, adding $0.80 an hour, or around $32 a week.

Alberta's minimum wage is officially the lowest in Canada

Today's updates push Alberta to the bottom of the pack when it comes to minimum wage in Canada. Its rate has been frozen for seven years straight now, remaining at $15.00/hour since October 1, 2018.

Back then, it was the highest in the country, championed by the province's then-NDP government. But since the United Conservative Party took over in 2019, there hasn't been a single increase. In fact, just months after that election, the UCP cut the minimum wage for students under 18 down to $13/hour, where it also still sits today.

That makes Alberta one of only two provinces with a lower wage for students (the other is Ontario, but the gap there is much smaller, with the new student wage is $16.60 effective today).

Despite calls from Alberta's opposition NDP to raise the wage and tie it to inflation, Premier Danielle Smith has so far refused, citing high youth unemployment and calling any potential wage hike a "[barrier] to employers hiring young people," the Canadian Press reports.

Smith reportedly told reporters on Tuesday that increasing the minimum wage wouldn't help address high youth unemployment, saying, "We're going to see if we can start seeing those numbers go down and then we can have further conversations."

Earlier increases you might've missed

These October 1 hikes wrap up a wave of increases that started earlier this year. Here's a quick refresher on where other provinces and territories currently stand:

  • Federal (for the federal public service and federally regulated industries) — $17.75/hour since April 1
  • New Brunswick — $15.65/hour since April 1
  • Newfoundland and Labrador — $16.00/hour since April 1
  • Nova Scotia — previously increased from $15.20 to $15.70/hour on April 1
  • Yukon — $17.94/hour since April 1
  • Quebec — $16.10/hour since May 1
  • B.C. — $17.85/hour since June 1
  • Northwest Territories — $16.95/hour since September 1
  • Nunavut — $19.75/hour since September 1 (highest in Canada)

What do these raises mean for workers?

Let's break it down. A 50-cent raise might not sound like much, but for a full-time worker putting in 40 hours a week, that's about $1,040 more per year. Even a smaller bump of 20 cents an hour adds up to over $400 annually — enough to make a difference with bills, groceries or even just a few extra treats.

Looking at today's biggest increase — 80 cents in Nova Scotia — that adds up to $1,664 more a year, before taxes and other deductions.

Most of these changes are tied to consumer price index data or average hourly wages, but some provinces, like Nova Scotia and P.E.I., have mapped out multi-year plans with regular scheduled increases.

What's next?

If you're working a minimum wage job, you should start seeing the new rate on your pay stub for any hours you work from October 1 onward. If not, it might be time to check in with your employer — the changes are official as of today.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Alberta to see if it will ever catch up. Until then, it remains the only province in Canada without a minimum wage increase in 2025.

Love this? Check out our Narcity noticeboard for details on jobs, benefits, travel info and more!

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
cost of livinginflation canadaminimum wagesalaries canadacanada jobs
NoticesCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Narcity Staff

      Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

    Minimum wage is going up across Canada soon — but one province is getting left behind

    It could mean a raise of over $1,600 a year! 💸

    BC's minimum wage is about to go up and it's the highest of any province

    Here's how much more you might make. 👇

    This is the average wage in Canada and here's how Ontario compares to every other province

    Which provinces did Ontario beat? 👀

    Popular foods are being recalled in Canada including from Loblaws, Zehrs & Co-op brands

    The latest recalls include products linked to over 100 salmonella cases. 🫣

    CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

    Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

    Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

    You'll probably never guess...

    Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

    A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

    Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

    Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

    TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

    Work starts after the end of this academic year.

    This BC town known as 'little Switzerland' is among 'Canada's best small towns to live in'

    Time for a mountain escape. 🍂

    We found the cheapest Costco gas stations in 7 Ontario cities and you can save up to 15 c/L

    Turns out not all Costco gas is created equal. ⛽️

    Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this small town near Vancouver with endles views

    Hidden waterfalls and ancient forests await you here.