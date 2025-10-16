These are Ontario's highest-paying job fields right now and #1 isn't finance, law or medicine
Big money doesn't always mean a big title. 👀
If you're on the hunt for a high-paying job in Ontario or thinking about switching careers, some fresh wage data from Statistics Canada that could help steer your next move.
The new numbers show exactly how much people in different industries are earning right now across the province — and spoiler alert: the highest-paying career paths aren't always the ones you'd expect.
Keep in mind, we're talking job fields here, not specific job titles. That means each industry includes a wide range of roles and pay grades — from frontline staff to upper management, and everything in between.
We looked at median weekly wages specifically, which is a better indicator of typical income than averages (which are easily skewed by a few ultra-high salaries) and hourly pay (which doesn't always reflect how much someone actually takes home in a typical week or year).
The data also includes any tips, bonuses or overtime pay earned, giving a fuller picture of what people are really bringing home.
And while some traditionally high-paying job fields like medicine and finance still hold strong, the latest data reveals a few surprise contenders climbing the pay ladder — and a couple of long-standing leaders taking a hit.
Here's how Ontario's industries stack up, ranked from the lowest to the highest median weekly wage as of September 2025.
Accommodation & food services
Median weekly wage: $600.00 (equivalent to $31,200 per year)
This sector includes everything from restaurants and cafes to hotels, bars and catering companies — basically, anyone working to keep Ontarians fed, caffeinated or comfortably checked in.
According to the latest data, this remains the lowest-paying field in Ontario, with a median weekly wage of just $600, and that's including tips. While that figure is unchanged from August, it's up a solid 13.6% from this time last year — the single biggest year-over-year wage jumps across all industries. It's also slightly higher than the national median for the same sector.
While many roles in this field are part-time or seasonal — think servers, dishwashers and front-desk staff — it also includes management positions and culinary careers that can pay significantly more. Still, it's often a starting point for younger workers and students, or a flexible side hustle for those juggling other gigs.
Sales
Median weekly wage: $836.00 (equivalent to $43,472 per year)
This field — officially called "wholesale and retail trade" in the dataset — includes everything from grocery store clerks and mall employees to wholesale distributors and high-end automotive sales. Basically, if something's being sold, whether to a consumer or another business, it falls under this category.
The median wage rose 4.5% from August to September, and it's up 3.5% year-over-year, according to Statistics Canada. Despite the solid bump, this remains one of the lower-paying sectors overall, and it's easy to see why: part-time and minimum-wage roles are common, even though there are also well-paid corporate jobs and commission-heavy gigs in the mix.
Interestingly, Ontario's median in this field is slightly above the national average — not by much, but it suggests retail and wholesale jobs might be a bit more lucrative here than in other provinces, perhaps in part because Ontario's minimum wage is one of the highest in the country.
Agriculture
Median weekly wage: $880.00 (equivalent to $45,760 per year)
This category includes farm workers, greenhouse staff, aquaculture employees and others working in food and plant production across the province.
The median weekly wage ticked up 2.9% over the past month and 2.2% year-over-year — only slightly higher than inflation. Ontario still lags behind the national median for agriculture by nearly 7%, which might reflect more seasonal or part-time work in the province compared to other parts of Canada.
While physically demanding and often dependent on weather or harvest cycles, the industry does include higher-paid roles in operations, agri-tech and farm management — though those are far outnumbered by hands-on labour jobs that keep the median low.
Business support services
Median weekly wage: $923.20 (equivalent to $48,006 per year)
This mixed bag of a sector includes everything from janitorial services and security to HR consulting, call centres and office admin. Essentially, it encompasses any services aimed at supporting the operations of other businesses.
Wages here rose 3% over the last month and nearly 10% since last year — one of the strongest annual increases on the list. Ontario's median is almost identical to the national average, suggesting pay in this sector is pretty consistent across the country.While many positions in this field are entry-level or temporary, there are also salaried jobs in management, staffing coordination and building maintenance that help bring up the median.
Other services
Median weekly wage: $948.00 (equivalent to $49,296 per year)
This is the "everything else" category — it covers services that don't fall under any of the other categories on the list, such as personal and repair services, religious groups, non-profits, laundry services, pet care and more.
After peaking in August, wages in this sector dipped 5.2% month-over-month. That drop could reflect the seasonal nature of some jobs in the category, or simply a shift in who was working that month. Year-over-year, though, pay is still up a healthy 5.8%.
Information, culture & recreation
Median weekly wage: $1,076.80 (equivalent to $55,994 per year)
This wide-ranging category covers everything from film and TV production to libraries, gyms, museums and sports centres — a real mix of creative and community-focused jobs.
The big story here is the huge 25.2% wage spike from August to September, which could be tied in part to the return of fall film and TV production cycles — especially in places like Toronto, where major shoots often pick back up after the summer. Year-over-year growth is only 1.3%, reflecting the seasonal nature of these shifts.Ontario's median here is also higher than the national average, which could speak to the strength of the province's cultural and entertainment industries — especially in the GTA.
Health care & social assistance
Median weekly wage: $1,120.00 (equivalent to $58,240 per year)
This sector spans hospitals, clinics, long-term care homes, social services, child care and more — with everything from surgeons and psychologists to PSWs and day care staff.
Wages are up 4.2% year-over-year — more than double the current inflation rate — indicating some long-awaited income growth in the sector. Ontario's median also sits slightly above the national average, though the difference is relatively small.So while this sector is definitely home to some of the highest-paying jobs in Canada, the field also includes many lower-paid jobs that bring the overall median down significantly.
Transportation & warehousing
Median weekly wage: $1,125.00 (equivalent to $58,500 per year)
From trucking and public transit to air travel, shipping and warehouse logistics, this field covers the movement and storage of goods and people.
Wages in this industry dropped 6.3% from August and are actually down 5.8% from the same time last year — one of the biggest (and only) year-over-year declines on the list. Ontario also trails the national average by about 5% in this industry, which may reflect slower demand or reduced hours in some parts of the sector.Despite the dip, there are still high-paying roles here — especially in logistics coordination, air transport and long-haul trucking. But the decline may signal a shift in the job mix or reduced overtime compared to this time last year.
Manufacturing
Median weekly wage: $1,230.80 (equivalent to $64,002 per year)
This sector covers production across a wide range of goods — from auto parts and appliances to food, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Despite ongoing trade and tariff turmoil, manufacturing wages are on the rise in Ontario, jumping by 2.6% from last year. The median here is right around par with the national average, representing the solid earnings across the country in a sector that often includes unionized jobs and steady full-time hours.
Construction
Median weekly wage: $1,440.00 (equivalent to $74,880 per year)
This category includes residential, commercial and infrastructure projects — everything from high-rise buildings and roadwork to renovations and skilled trades like plumbing and electrical.
Wages in construction jumped 3.4% month-over-month and 5.9% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing demand for skilled labour across Ontario.With major infrastructure projects and housing developments ongoing, this field continues to deliver strong wages — especially for those with certifications or in-demand trade skills
Education
Median weekly wage: $1,442.16 (equivalent to $74,992 per year)
Teachers, professors, instructors and support staff all fall under Ontario's education umbrella — from kindergarten to post-secondary and beyond.
Wages dropped 6.3% from August, which could reflect the seasonal shift in who's working: during the summer, fewer people are employed in this sector overall, but those who are working tend to hold higher-paid positions — like full-time faculty and instructors on contract. When the school year resumes, support staff, part-time educators and admin roles re-enter the picture, pulling the median wage back down.
Still, year-over-year growth remains strong at 7.3%, and Ontario's median is well above the national figure for this sector — one of the largest provincial leads on the list.
Finance, insurance, real estate & leasing
Median weekly wage: $1,6,10.80 (equivalent to $83,762 per year)
This category includes everything from banks, credit unions, insurance providers and mortgage brokers to real estate agencies, property managers and car rental firms.
Wages in this industry rose 4.7% year-over-year, with Ontario outperforming the national median by nearly 7.4%. That's a sizeable gap, and it likely reflects Toronto's status as a major financial hub, with plenty of Bay Street jobs and commission-based earnings that can boost overall compensation.
Natural resources
Median weekly wage: $1,700.00 (equivalent to $88,400 per year)
This resource-heavy sector includes everything from forestry and fishing to mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction — often in remote or physically demanding environments.
Wages in this field dropped sharply in September, falling 10.5% from the month before and 5.9% year-over-year. Ontario also trails the national median by a whopping 17.6%, one of the largest gaps on the list. That's likely due to the fact that major oil and gas operations are based in other provinces, while Ontario's resource sector is more focused on mining and forestry.Even so, these jobs tend to offer high base pay, and many come with shift premiums or remote work bonuses that can boost overall compensation.
Public administration
Median weekly wage: $1,750.08 (equivalent to $91,004 per year)
Government jobs — whether federal, provincial or municipal — fall into this field, from lawmakers and policy analysts to police officers and park rangers.
Pay in this sector rose 1.7% from August and 2.3% year-over-year — just barely higher than inflation. Ontario also outpaces the national average by over 7%, likely boosted by the large number of federal government jobs based in Ottawa, many of which come with higher pay grades.These roles are known for steady hours, good benefits and pension plans, which makes them highly sought after and the third-highest-paying industry in the province overall. And while competition can be stiff, the payoff is clearly worth it.
Professional, scientific & technical services
Median weekly wage: $1,923.20 (equivalent to $100,006 per year)
This wide-ranging field includes everything from legal and accounting services to architecture, engineering, IT, consulting and scientific research.
Wages here jumped 5.3% month-over-month and a whopping 8.7% over the past year. Ontario's median is also nearly 14% higher than the national average — the biggest provincial lead on the entire list — which speaks to the strength of southern Ontario's tech, legal and consulting sectors.As the second-highest-paying sector in the province, this is one of the few categories where breaking six figures is the norm.
Utilities
Median weekly wage: $2,288.40 (equivalent to $118,997 per year)
If you're looking for the best-paying field in Ontario, this is it. The utilities sector includes power generation, water and sewage treatment, and natural gas distribution — all vital services that run 24/7 across the province.
Wages climbed 5.9% in September and a decent 3.5% from a year ago. Ontario's median is also an impressive 9.2% above the national average, and the gap between high and low earners is one of the smallest in any sector — meaning even entry- and mid-level roles tend to pay well.These jobs often require technical training and involve round-the-clock operations, but the payoff is clear: utilities remain Ontario's top-paying industry, hands down.