Simu Liu Says He's Tired Of Explaining This Toronto Food To 'Ignorant A*s West Coasters'
"There is truly nothing like it."
Simu Liu has issued some fighting words over a food that's very near and dear to the heart of many Torontonians: the beef patty.
On Monday, September 26, the Canadian actor took to his Insta stories to raise some issues he has with those in Los Angeles.
"Trying to explain to all you ignorant ass west coasters the f**king perfection that is a perfectly baked Jamaican beef patty," he wrote.
"There is truly nothing like it and served with a jerk chicken or goat curry on a bed of Jamaican rice oh my GOD ARE YOU KIDDING ME. ITS OVER," he continued, adding, "I really missed Toronto you guys."
Simu Liu talking about beef patties. @simuliu | Instagram
Not content to post just one slide about the tasty treat, Liu posted a second alongside a picture of his beef patty.
"You have no idea the deliciousness that lurks just beneath the surface of this perfectly flaky pastry," he said.
He then asked people to slide into his DMs if they have any recommendations on where he can pick up some quality patties in L.A.
"But fr though good luck cuz the bar is HIGH," he explained.
Simu Liu talking about beef patties. @simuliu | Instagram
Liu has been spotted out and about in Toronto during his trip home and he recently posted about buying his parents a "brand new Tessie."
"My parents continue to surprise me every day with their capacity for growth and empathy. This is but a tiny token of gratitude," he said of gifting them the pricey car.
"Your boy might be 33 and a Marvel superhero, but he needs his mama to set him straight every once in a while," he continued. "Thanks ma. I know what I have to do."
He also joked about the gift meaning that his "Asian son duties" being fulfilled.
Maybe your parents can ship some beef patties to you in LA? Time to get creative!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.