Simu Liu Got Real About The 'Incredible' & 'Awful' Year He's Had Ahead Of Canuck Thanksgiving
Simu Liu recently posted an early Thanksgiving message to social media and opened up about what 2022 has been like so far for him.
On Saturday, October 8, the Canadian celeb shared some thoughts on his Insta story.
"I know it's a tad early for my American friends, but it's Canuck Thanksgiving!" the Marvel actor wrote.
"This year has been incredible, ascendant, exciting, awful, heartbreaking, and everything in between," he shared.
"But I'm so grateful to have had the people in my life who love without judgment, who have listened and challenged me to be better, and who above all else have BEEN THERE. I will never be able to articulate how much that means to me!"
Liu also had some thoughts on the last few months of the year as we head into 2023.
"I'm hoping to finish the year with optimism, hope, and humility. I've been doing a lot of talking and it's time to maybe slow down and listen for once," he explained.
Simu Liu's Instagram story. @simuliu | Instagram
Liu also recently shared that he's started going to therapy to deal with the pressures that come with living life in the public eye after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
"It’s been nothing short of the absolute best ride… but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost," he said of the past year.
"I’m healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I’m on my way to becoming a good and decent man," Liu said of the work he's putting into himself.
Good for you, Simu!
