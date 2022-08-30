Simu Liu Says His Dad Is Like The 'Asian George Clooney' & He's Got A Pic To Prove It (VIDEO)
"I don't know what happened with me but I have very beautiful parents."
Simu Liu was once named one Toronto's hottest bachelor's and it looks like he got it from his dad.
While the Canadian celeb was recently guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, he and guest Jimmy O. Yang chatted about their parents.
"You're about to go on tour," Liu said to the comedian. "And is it true I read that you sold out the Sydney Opera House?"
"It's awesome, right?" Yang confirmed. "My parents are finally proud of me. That's the only two international buildings that Asian parents know about."
"I'm still working my way up there, to be honest," Liu said about his parents being proud. "I feel like they won't really get there until I'm in an Avengers movie."
The pair then chatted about Yang's father, who he has cast in his films before, which Liu found relatable.
"I recently got my parents into acting as well. My parents were in a Google commercial that I did. There's my dad looking like the Asian George Clooney," Liu said as a picture of his parents flashed on the screen.
"Dude, your dad's like a model," said Yang.
"I don't know what happened with me but I have very beautiful parents, very beautiful parents," Liu modestly shared.
During his monologue for the show, Liu gave a super spicy take on filling in for Kimmel.
"This is not unfamiliar territory for people like me," he shared. "It's just another story of an immigrant doing the job of a white guy and getting paid 900% less. Am I right, Guillermo?"
"Yeah, that's bullsh*t man," agreed Guillermo, Kimmel's security guard.
While it was his first time hosting the show, Liu has been a guest twice on the program, including the time he told Chelsea Handler that he used to poop his pants "quite frequently" when he was a kid.
The more you know!