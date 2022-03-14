Simu Liu Called Out A Company For Using A Stock Image Of Him And Says They're Now Enemies
"I guarantee you I would have endorsed you for less."
Before he was an actual Marvel superhero, Canadian celeb Simu Liu was infamously a model for stock photography.
On Sunday, Mach 13 the Shang-Chi actor tweeted about Toshiba using one of his old pics and the whole thing is pretty entertaining.
"Toshiba, whatever you paid for this photo, I guarantee you I would have endorsed you for less. Now we are enemies," Liu tweeted.
Toshiba, whatever you paid for this photo, I guarantee you I would have endorsed you for less. Now we are enemies.pic.twitter.com/bzI6reJS6T— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1647210991
The offending photo in question shows Liu happily pointing at something in what appears to be a business setting.
In the thread of his tweet, people responded by showing off some of the unexpected places they've spotted Liu casually posing in.
"On my EAP website," tweeted one person with a photo of Simu once again in some kind of business meeting.
On my EAP websitepic.twitter.com/pivjmqhyCq— Laura Stewart (she/her) (@Laura Stewart (she/her)) 1647234981
"I was at work ordering equipment for a patient online and realized I recognized the guy on the website lol," tweeted another.
In the picture, Liu is happily typing away at a laptop while his coworkers lean over him. So candid, so casual!
I was at work ordering equipment for a patient online and realized I recognized the guy on the website lol.pic.twitter.com/wGf0gkX971— R (@R) 1647218128
Another user responded to the laptop picture with their own story about it.
"This same photo was in mandatory online training I had to take at work too. I was like….wait…is Shang-Chi teaching me about how to avoid phishing schemes at work?" they hilariously tweeted.
Back in December, Liu appeared on an episode of Hot Ones with Sean Evans where he revealed some of the strangest places he's spotted his stock photos.
"I saw myself on the wall of a karate dojo," Liu said. "But we didn’t do any karate photos in the stock shoot, so it was actually, it was a photo I think of me doing Zumba."
He also said that he's seen himself on the cover of an accounting textbook which is ironic since he used to actually be an accountant and admitted that he was terrible at it.
"I wouldn't trust me to teach anybody anything about accounting."
Where will he be spotted next?
