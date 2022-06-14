Andrew Garfield Told Simu Liu To 'Shut The F*ck' Up On Live TV & He Has A Point (VIDEO)
"Garfield, Garfield, where are you?"
Simu Liu recently called Andrew Garfield out during the annual TIME100 gala and the former Spiderman actor had some choice words for his fellow Marvel star.
On June 8, during Liu's opening monologue for the live-streamed show which he called "the Met Ball for nerds," the Canadian shared that he was humbled and surprised to be a part of the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
"I'm not even one of the 100 most influential people in the Marvel Universe," he joked. "They're like eight more famous Marvel celebrities in this room. Zendaya is literally right there."
He then got into what likely everyone wanted to know.
"Now, this is TIME100's first in-person event since 2019, and the first-ever to be shared with audiences at home," he explained.
"Finally, viewers all across the country will get the answer to their most burning question. Are the Illuminati real? And if so, why haven't I been invited?"
To answer the question, he took aim at his MCU colleague.
"Garfield, Garfield, where are you?" he asked. "I know you know. I know you know."
In response, Garfield shook his head and made the "stop talking" hand signal before mouthing "shut the f*ck up."
To be fair, if he was in fact a member of the Illuminati, he might not want that info out in the world!
After making a few more self-deprecating jokes, Liu got into the heart of things.
"As I look out at this room of distinguished people, and I reflect on our collective accomplishments, I can't help but also think about our collective privilege," he said.
"In a moment defined by historic challenges, we must recognize that we are deeply fortunate to be where we are, to be empowered as we are."
He also said that the group has a "profound responsibility" to work in service of the world.
"It is a challenge, a challenge to use that influence to make the world better because right now let's be honest, things need to be better."