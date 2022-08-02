Bear Grylls Made Simu Liu Put A Frozen Maggot Under His Tongue & His Reaction Is Everything
“Yeah, that’s not a comfortable thing to be feeling in your mouth area.”
He may be a Marvel superhero, but when it comes to extreme survival, even Simu Liu is at the mercy of Bear Grylls.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On a recent episode of National Geographic'sRunning Wild With Bear Grylls, which sees the Britsh adventurer taking big name celebs "on wild outdoor adventures" that pushes them "beyond their comfort zone," Liu and Grylls do their best to survive the Canadian Rockies in the midst of a freezing winter.
In a clip Grylls posted to Instagram, Liu can be seen struggling through a variety of tough situations.
"Oh my god, it's cold," Liu says as he strips down to his boxers and screams while taking an ice plunge with the survival expert.
"Please don't make me do anything crazy," Liu pleads before footage of him being confronted with a frozen maggot comes up.
Grylls hands him a maggot and sternly says, "Put it under your tongue."
"Is this the first maggot you've resuscitated?" Grylls asked the actor, who said, "Mhmm."
Yahoo! Entertainment shared an extended cut of the scene where Liu explains just what it feels like as a maggot comes to life in one's mouth.
“It's like really cold for a while, and you think it's just like a little piece of ice, and then it just starts squirming around,” he explained. “Yeah, that's not a comfortable thing to be feeling in your mouth area.”
It seems to have been worth it though as the pair used the critter as bait to catch their dinner.
“So we just caught a fish,” Liu said. “Bear wrestled it out of the water and then just bludgeoned it to death right in front of me,” he explained as a clip of Grylls doing just that played.
Liu thought he was saved from having to put more maggots in his mouth, but Grylls did not want to waste the protein and added them into their fish meal.
Hey, you should never waste food!
