Simu Liu Hosted 'Jimmy Kimmel' & Had The Spiciest Joke About Immigrants Doing 'White Guy' Jobs
"This is not unfamiliar territory for people like me."
Simu Liu recently guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live and he did not hold back.
On Wednesday, August 24, the Canadian celeb made his third appearance on the late-night show, although he noted it was a bit of an unusual circumstance.
"This is a historic night for the show because I am the first Jimmy Kimmel guest host who actually has never met Jimmy Kimmel," Liu said during his monologue.
"That's not a joke. This is actually my third time on the show and never met the guy. Last time I was a guest, Chelsea Handler was the host and before that, Sean Hayes was filling in."
It seems Liu is starting to take it a little personally.
"He's actually avoided me so many times I'm starting to feel like Matt Damon," the Marvel star said of the long-running gag of Kimmel saying he doesn't have time for Damon on the show. "And it feels kind of gross, if I'm honest."
That being said, Liu says he's been in this kind of situation before.
"This is not unfamiliar territory for people like me," he shared. "It's just another story of an immigrant doing the job of a white guy and getting paid 900% less. Am I right, Guillermo?"
"Yeah, that's bullsh*t man," said Kimmel's longtime security guard.
During one of his past visits to the show when it was hosted by Handler, Liu shared an interesting story about his bathroom struggles as a child.
After Handler ribbed him for announcing that he was once voted Canada's hottest bachelors in his book We Were Dreamers, Liu gave some background on the situation.
"Well, the context of the way I introduced it in the book is that I really I admit to the reader — basically to the world — that I used to poop my pants quite frequently when I was a kid," he explained.
"And so to kind of help dull the blow of that I said, would now be a good time to introduce you the fact that I was one of Canada's hottest bachelors, just to be like, look where he's come."
And look how far he's come now –hopefully Liu and Kimmel will actually meet next time he's on the show!