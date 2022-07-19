Jimmy Kimmel Show Pokes Fun At Ontario Neighbour Dispute & Backyard Sex Toy Display (VIDEO)
A guest host called it "history's funniest way to mess with your neighbours."
Have you ever wanted to make it onto a talk show, specifically, be on Jimmy Kimmel Live!?
Well, an Ontario neighbour dispute that made the news last week also debuted on the very popular comedy show, and it's just so funny.
Guest host Anthony Anderson, an American actor and comedian best known for his role in the TV series Black-ish, poked some fun at a Burlington neighbour problem involving various sex toys and an unhappy party on July 12.
Guest Host Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live!www.youtube.com
During Anderson's stand-up, he said, "I'd like to take a quick moment to recognize some creativity that happened north of the border in Canada." That's us, eh?
"Because I think this might be history's funniest way to mess with your neighbours."
Apparently, a Burlington resident, Linda Lee, says her morning routine is no longer the same because it's been disrupted "by a display that cannot be missed from her kitchen window."
Viewers can then see a bright purple raccoon house with various sex toys stuck to its roof. It definitely cannot be missed.
The display has reportedly affected their social lives and even "put a damper" on a recent birthday party hosted for Linda's 91-year-old mother.
"Ahh, happy birthday Linda, go grab yourself a butt plug," Anderson concludes.
How did this all happen?
If you were wondering what this kerfuffle is all about, well, earlier this month, CHCHreported about a Burlington neighbour dispute that started with a tree and ended with sex toys in a tree. Yes, you read that right.
Reportedly, the Lees, who are longtime residents on the street in Burlington asked their neighbours, the Oriolds, who are newer residents, to take down a tree that dangled into their back yard and was potentially hazardous.
Oriold agreed to do it, but then it all went downhill from there. Eventually, the Lees contacted a bylaw officer, and the tree was taken down because, reportedly, it was deemed unsafe and cost the Oriold home around $400.
But, the drama doesn't end there. Once the tree was taken down, Oriold put a box on the top of a tree and added sex toys to it, which the Lees could see from their window.
According to CHCH, he did it because he wanted to "send a message" across.
Burlington Bylaw officers told Narcity, "city staff are aware of the ongoing dispute and have thoroughly investigated the issue."
"We have determined that it does not meet the standard under the law required to issue a violation notice. Details of the legal assessment are considered private and will not be shared. We consider this matter closed," they added.
So, before retaliating against your neighbour, you might want to reconsider because you could end up being on one of the biggest shows on TV.