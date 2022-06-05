Jimmy Kimmel Shared His Views On BC Decriminalizing Some Drugs & Compared It To Florida
"I'll tell you what's gonna happen there."
The topic of B.C. and its recent decision to decriminalize some illegal drugs has made its way to Jimmy Kimmel Live and the late-night host did not hold back his opinions.
On Friday, June 3, Kimmel shared his predictions about what the decision will mean during his monologue.
"There's an experiment about to happen in Canada that's going to start at the beginning of next year," he said, which made the crowd cheer.
"Fans of experiments or Canadians?" he asked in response to the applause.
He then got into the topic and made a comparison between the province and a certain American state.
"British Columbia is going to become the first Canadian province to decriminalize small amounts of cocaine, heroin, MDMA, fentanyl and meth, which happen to be all the ingredients you'd need to make Florida at home," he continued.
Ouch!
"They're gonna be legal. They're gonna try it out for three years and see what happens," he explained.
"I'll tell you what's gonna happen there. Their summer is going to be a lot more fun than ours, that's what's gonna happen."
Only time will tell if that's the case!
On May 31, the federal government announced that starting on January 31, 2023, and ending on January 31, 2026, certain illicit substances for personal use would no longer have criminal penalties in B.C..
During that time frame, the illicit drugs will still be considered illegal, but adults who have 2.5 grams or less of certain drugs that are intended for personal use will not be arrested for possession or have their drugs seized.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.