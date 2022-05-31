NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

People In BC Won't Face Criminal Charges Over Some Illegal Drugs Starting Next Year

It will be the first province to do this in Canada.

Vancouver Editor
B.C. RCMP cars.

B.C. RCMP cars.

Edgar Bullon | Dreamstime

As of next year, adults in B.C. will be able to have small amounts of some illicit drugs in their possession. This is going to make B.C. the first Canadian province to decriminalize some illegal drugs for personal use.

The federal government just announced the three-year-long exemption for B.C., which will officially "remove criminal penalties for people who possess a small amount of certain illicit substances for personal use."

The exemption will start on January 31, 2023, and is scheduled to last until January 31, 2026. During this period, the illicit drugs will still be illegal, but adults with 2.5 grams or less of certain drugs intended for personal use won't be arrested for possession.

If caught with the illegal substances, an adult will not be charged or even have their drugs seized by police. The government said that police in B.C. will instead offer information on available support. They will also help refer people to health and social supports if they are requested to do so.

The Globe and Mail reported that the illicit drugs that fall under the exemption include fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Carolyn Bennett, said: "The shocking number of lives lost to the overdose crisis requires bold actions and significant policy change. I have thoroughly reviewed and carefully considered both the public health and public safety impacts of this request."

During the exemption, the provincial government will be evaluating the outcomes, along with the federal government.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

