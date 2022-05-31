People In BC Won't Face Criminal Charges Over Some Illegal Drugs Starting Next Year
It will be the first province to do this in Canada.
As of next year, adults in B.C. will be able to have small amounts of some illicit drugs in their possession. This is going to make B.C. the first Canadian province to decriminalize some illegal drugs for personal use.
The federal government just announced the three-year-long exemption for B.C., which will officially "remove criminal penalties for people who possess a small amount of certain illicit substances for personal use."
The exemption will start on January 31, 2023, and is scheduled to last until January 31, 2026. During this period, the illicit drugs will still be illegal, but adults with 2.5 grams or less of certain drugs intended for personal use won't be arrested for possession.
\u201cAs of Jan 31, 2023, adults in BC will no longer be arrested or charged for\u00a0possessing small amounts of certain illicit drugs for personal use. Instead, they will be offered information about voluntary health and social supports. Learn more: https://t.co/RREKKuTuQ7 (2/2)\u201d— BC Government News (@BC Government News) 1654022911
If caught with the illegal substances, an adult will not be charged or even have their drugs seized by police. The government said that police in B.C. will instead offer information on available support. They will also help refer people to health and social supports if they are requested to do so.
The Globe and Mail reported that the illicit drugs that fall under the exemption include fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
The federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Carolyn Bennett, said: "The shocking number of lives lost to the overdose crisis requires bold actions and significant policy change. I have thoroughly reviewed and carefully considered both the public health and public safety impacts of this request."
During the exemption, the provincial government will be evaluating the outcomes, along with the federal government.
