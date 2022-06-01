Jason Kenney Called Out The Decriminalizing Of Some Illegal Drugs In BC & Did Not Hold Back
"The Government of Alberta is alarmed by this announcement"
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney just raised concerns about the decriminalization of small amounts of some illegal drugs for personal use in B.C. and said that the Alberta government is "alarmed" by the move.
In a statement released on May 31, Kenney accused both the federal and B.C governments of "normalizing drug use."
He added that Alberta will now be "monitoring the situation very closely."
The three-year-long exemption was just announced and means that starting January 31, 2023, anyone over the age of 18 in B.C. found in possession of 2.5 grams or less of certain drugs, intended for personal use, will no longer be arrested for it.
Carolyn Bennett, the federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health said that the plan would "reduce stigma and harm" and act as another tool for ending the overdose crisis.
However, in response to the announcement, Kenney claimed that the result will likely be "a dramatic increase in drug use, violence, trafficking and addiction."
"Alberta’s government will never allow our communities to become sanctuaries for cartels and drug traffickers," he added.
Kenney also criticized the de-policing of areas in Vancouver, and other major cities, and said that it increased crime and drug use.
He also claimed that the federal government did not consult the public or the Alberta government, about drug decriminalization, and that it contradicts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise to not do so, in the last election.
Kenney called on the federal government to place a focus on intercepting illegal drugs at the Canadian border.