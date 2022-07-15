Ontario Police Arrest 25 People & Seize $1.7M In Drugs After Major Year-Long Investigation
Police also seized over $130,000, and two stolen vehicles.
Police across Ontario have arrested 25 people and seized over $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs after a year-long drug trafficking investigation across the southern parts of the province.
In a news release issued on Friday, July 15, York Regional Police shared the details about Project Entrust, which had Toronto Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, London Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police all working together in the investigation since June 2021.
Police arresting a suspect.York Regional Police
According to YRP, the investigation started off with officers looking into a few people who trafficked "controlled substances" in the York region.
"As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that this group was also responsible for trafficking controlled substances throughout the Greater Toronto Area and into other areas of Ontario, including Durham Region, London and the Kawartha Lakes area," the news release reads.
\u201cIt takes a team to take down an organized crime group of this scale. Thanks to our friends from across Ontario:\n\u2705@DRPS \n\u2705@OPP_News \n\u2705@lpsmediaoffice \n\u2705@TorontoPolice\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1657888822
From last year to this past June, police arrested 25 people in connection to the large-scale drug trafficking network following 19 search warrants. In total, police said they charged them with 113 criminal offences.
According to police, some of the charges include conspiracy to commit trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, firearms trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and recklessly discharging a firearm.
The money seized from the investigation.York Regional Police
On top of that, officers also seized almost $1.7 million worth of illegal drugs, which included 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.7 kilograms of cocaine, 18 grams of crack cocaine, 534 grams of fentanyl, 115 oxycodone pills, 89 hydromorphone pills, 48 Percocets, and 27 Vyvanse pills.
Police also found $23,000 worth of firearms, ammo, and magazines and seized a whopping $136,000 in Canadian bills. There were two stolen vehicles, too, and one was seized "as proceeds of crime."
Media relations officer Cst. Amy Boudreau confirmed to Narcity that while Project Entrust has come to an end, drug networks can still continue "even after some of the main players are dismantled."
"Our efforts to make sure that community safety is still intact and that some of these criminal enterprises don't continue their criminal activity will continue," Boudreau said.
Anyone with any information at all is asked to reach out to the York Regional Police Major Projects Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6970. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips and leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
