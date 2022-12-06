Ontario Police Were Searching For A Missing Person But Found A Loaded Gun & Fentanyl Instead
Greater Grand Sudbury Police were looking for a missing person when incriminating evidence was thrown from a balcony.
On December 5, police were searching an apartment building at 720 Bruce Avenue at around 11:00 a.m. for a missing person case when a good Samaritan handed police a whole other case, according to a press release.
An individual allegedly told police that a bag had been thrown from an apartment balcony and almost hit someone on the way down.
When police located the bag, it wasn't just a windblown bag but filled with illegal goods – it apparently had a loaded handgun, 81 grams of Fentanyl and an iPad in it.
Officers contained the area, Sudbury Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was brought to the scene, and Criminal investigators from the major crime division applied for a search warrant for the apartment the bag had come from.
At around 2:50 p.m., police say a 27-year-old woman left the apartment and surrendered herself to the police.
Hours later, the search warrant was approved, and ERU members went into the apartment at around 7:45 p.m. After making sure the unit was empty, investigators searched the apartment and found "packaging materials and a small quantity of what is believed to be Fentanyl."
The woman has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, tampering with the serial number of a firearm and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The woman spent the night in custody to attend bail court on December 6.
Greater Grand Sudbury Police told Narcity the missing individual police were originally looking for was found in "good health."
