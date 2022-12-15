Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

waterloo regional police

Ontario Police Found ‘Green Fentanyl’ & Are Investigating 2 Suspected Overdose Deaths

Police are warning drug users to carry Nalaxone.

Suspected green and aqua-coloured fentanyl.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating two suspected overdose deaths after finding green and aqua-coloured fentanyl.

WRPS was called for two sudden deaths On December 14 for two women in their early 20s who are suspected to have died from overdoses, according to a press release.

In Wellesley townships, at 6 a.m., police were called to Gerber Road and Nafziger Road, where they found a dead 22-year-old woman and a substance they suspect to be green fentanyl at the scene.

Just hours afterward, police were called to Kitchener near King Street East and Ottawa Street North for another sudden death of a 24-year-old woman where they found what they believed to be "aqua-coloured fentanyl."

In a tweet posted to Twitter on December 14, WRPS shared an infographic of overdose symptoms which include blue lips or nails, dizziness, not being able to be woken up, slow or weak breathing, drowsiness, choking sounds, gurgling sounds, or snoring sounds.

In a follow-up tweet, WRPS warned anyone who uses drugs or is around a drug user to carry naloxone.

"Naloxone can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose," according to the Ontario government, and you can get a free kit at participating pharmacies and community organizations.

Peterborough Public Health has also issued a warning after seeing an increase in suspected drug poisonings.

In a press release posted on December 12, they reported a "higher than usual number of drug-related Emergency Department Visits," which they've linked to a product which might have benzodiazepines in it.

"Peterborough Public Health is reminding the public that street drugs may be cut or mixed with toxic substances. Beware that using even a small amount of drug can be fatal."

During a drug poisoning, Peterborough Public Health recommends giving naloxone, calling 911, and monitoring the persons breathing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital.

