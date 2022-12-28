2 Facing Murder Charges After 28-Year-Old Police Officer Was Killed On Duty In Ontario
His first solo day on the job.
Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a 28-year-old Ontario police officer was killed during his first solo patrol in Hagersville.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on December 27, Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala responded to a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14, just west of Hagersville, and was then shot, OPP said in a statement.
Pierzchala was taken to the local hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.
Pierzchala had been an OPP officer for just over a year at the time of his death.
\u201cIt is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that #OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time. #HeroesInLife\u201d— Thomas Carrique (@Thomas Carrique) 1672186027
Two people were seen fleeing the scene and were later taken into custody following a search of the area.
Randall McKenzie, who is 25-year-old and 30-year-old Brandi Stewart-Sperry, were charged in court on Wednesday, December 28 with first-degree murder, according to CityNews.
OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique said the policing family's "hearts are actually broken" over Pierzchala's death, CityNews added.
Carrique added that Pierzchala had only been told earlier that day that he had passed his 10-month probation, meaning he would patrol solo as a permanent member of the OPP.
"The OPP is assisting the member's family and colleagues as they deal with this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The family is asking for privacy at this difficult time," the statement added.
Among those to express their sadness at the officer's death was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said the news was "heartbreaking."
\u201cHeartbreaking news from Haldimand County, where Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala has been killed in the line of duty. To his family, friends, and colleagues \u2014 the thoughts of all Canadians are with you.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1672193245
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Pierzchala "represents the best of us."
\u201cOPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed while honouring his oath to protect his province. He represents the best of us. \n\nMy prayers are with him, his family and friends. It\u2019s impossible to understand their grief right now. Ontario is thinking of you.\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1672188569
Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation has been urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).