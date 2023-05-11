opp

OPP Identify Officer Killed In Shooting East Of Ottawa & Two Other Officers Were Injured

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is mourning the loss of one of its own following a fatal shooting in a town east of Ottawa.

Police said early Thursday morning, officers responded to reports of a gunshot at a home which eventually led to a shootout that left one OPP officer killed and two others injured.

In a series of tweets describing the incident, police said officers from the Russell County OPP Detachment were called to a home on Laval Street in the town of Bourget, Ontario, roughly 50 kilometres east of Ottawa, shortly after 2:00 a.m.

"Three officers arrived on the scene and all three were shot by an individual at the home," police said, and added all three officers had to be taken to the hospital in Ottawa.

One of those officers has since died of their injuries. The others are said to be recovering.,

While details surrounding the shooting are limited, police did say one person had been taken into custody.

"There is no risk to public safety," the OPP clarified in the series of tweets. "No further details are available at this time."

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has some of its officers currently on the scene in support of the OPP operation, the force said in a tweet.

While we wait for more information on exactly what happened, the officer killed in this shootout has been identified as Sgt. Eric Mueller.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been killed in the line of duty," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique wrote in a tweet Thursday morning. "We anxiously await for further word on his fellow officers who are still at hospital. Our thoughts are with the officers, their families and colleagues."

Condolences and sympathies to Sgt Mueller's family and the fellow injured officers and their families have begun pouring in, with many people expressing shock, sadness, and heartbreak at the news of this fatal shooting.

This latest death of an OPP officer follows the shooting death of 28-year-old OPP Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala last year, who was killed on his first solo day on the job while responding to a scene where a vehicle was in a ditch.

