University of Toronto was dethroned in a new ranking of the best universities in the world
One Canadian school is making gains while U of T falls.
A new ranking of the world's best universities for 2026 is out now.
The University of Toronto has been dethroned as the top post-secondary school in the world.
Recently, higher education experts QS released the 2026 edition of the World University Rankings: Sustainability.
It ranks universities based on environmental impact, social impact, and governance, all of which are related to sustainability.
According to QS, Canada has the world's highest concentration of top 10 universities.
But the University of Toronto isn't the number one post-secondary school anymore.
Sweden's Lund University has taken the top spot from the University of Toronto in the 2026 sustainability ranking.
Now, the University of Toronto is second in the world with a score of 99.8 out of 100.
Lund University has an overall score of 100, so the University of Toronto barely missed out on the top spot.
The University of British Columbia maintains fifth place with a score of 98.6, and McGill University moves up to ninth with a score of 98.1 overall.
McGill's rank for 2026 is a big improvement from last year, when it was 15th in the world.
Here's the top five of the 2026 QS World University Rankings for sustainability:
- Lund University
- University of Toronto
- University College London
- University of Edinburgh
- University of British Columbia
After that, the London School of Economics and Political Science is sixth, Imperial College London and UNSW Sydney are tied for seventh, McGill is ninth, and the University of Manchester is 10th.
There are 41 universities in Canada on the global sustainability ranking for 2026.
