2 Children Were Among 4 Killed In A House Fire In Hamilton Where People Had Been Trapped
Six people had to be taken to hospital.
A townhouse fire in Hamilton has resulted in the tragic death of two adults and two children.
Hamilton Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to reports of a fire on Derby Street, near Rymal Road and Upper Gage Avenue, just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, where heavy smoke and fire could be seen pouring from the centre unit in a row of townhouses.
The fire was visible "from both the front and rear of the unit," according to a release sent to Narcity by Hamilton Fire.
Officials described a quickly escalating situation with the fire being upgraded to a 2nd and 3rd alarm and resources from across the city being brought in to help as it was determined there were people trapped on the second floor of the home that was engulfed in flames.
During what officials called "aggressive interior search and rescue/firefighting operations," crews were able to remove the four people from the home despite "heavy smoke and high heat" on that second floor.
Despite life-saving measures being performed on the four victims both before and after they were transported to the hospital, officials confirmed the two adults and two children succumbed to their injuries.
Officials haven't shared the ages of the victims.
"This is absolutely a tragic scene for the family and our heartfelt goes out to all family members that may be involved, especially at this time of year," said Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe to reporters at the scene, according to CP24. "Crews were able to very quickly bring the fire under control, but not before significant damage had taken place in this unit."
The extent of that damage isn't yet known and officials also don't know what caused Thursday evening's fire.
\u201c@ONFireMarshal, @HFD_Incidents & @HamiltonPolice continue to investigate a residential fire in the area of Upper Gage Ave & Rymal Rd.E overnight.\n\nSix transported to hospital in critical condition, two adults & two children were later pronounced deceased.\u201d— Hamilton Police (@Hamilton Police) 1672400026
Hamilton Police told Narcity two other people were in the home at the time of the fire and had to be sent to the hospital.
After initial reports of "critical" injuries, police said the other two victims "remain well."
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.
Officials confirmed that as of Friday morning, all nearby residents who had been evacuated from their homes during the fire had been allowed to return home.
