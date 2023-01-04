A Teen Is The 5th Suspect In A Hamilton Murder & Was Arrested At Pearson Airport
38-year-old Danielle Strauss was found dead on November 10.
The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the death of 38-year-old Danielle Strauss of Hamilton, Ontario.
According to HPS, a 16-year-old boy was located and arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on December 31, 2022, and charged with second-degree murder.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Officials said in a press release their homicide detectives were aware that the teen was headed back to Canada that day from Czcehia and that he was arrested, "without incident."
"Hamilton Police Service would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance with this case, as it relates to the youth accused who fled to Czechia," officials said. "This includes Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), RCMP Interpol services, Global Affairs Canada and the Peel Regional Police Service."
According to police, the boy has already had a brief court appearance and remains in custody.
He is one of five suspects now arrested in connection with the death of Strauss, whose cause of death has still not been released. Police say the cause of death "remains evidence."
A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged with second-degree murder back on November 28.
In early December, police announced a 40-year-old and a 42-year-old woman had both been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of the murder.
This homicide case dates back to November 10, when police were called to Ferguson Avenue North in Hamilton and discovered Strauss' body inside her apartment.
Officials have said they believe she had died three or four days before her body was found.
In this latest update on the investigation, HPS said because of the age of the suspects and the case still being before the courts, no additional information would be shared.