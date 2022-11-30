2 Teens Were Arrested On A Hamilton Bus For Second-Degree Murder & A Suspect Is Still Loose
Police are looking for 16-year-old boy.
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested two teenagers for the second-degree murder of a 38-year-old woman, and they are still looking for another suspect.
On November 28, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and charged with second-degree murder.
The two teens have been charged in relation to the murder of Hamilton resident Danielle Strauss, according to a press release.
Strauss was found dead in her apartment on Thursday, November 10, and it is believed that she died Sunday night or the following Monday morning. Police were called to her apartment at 11 a.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the two teens were arrested without incident, but they are still looking for another 16-year-old boy wanted for second-degree murder.
Video surveillance at the victim's apartment building, 195 Ferguson Ave. North, captured four teenagers, two 16-year-old boys and two 14-year-old girls leaving the building, according to a prior press release.
Police believe the four teens have "direct information" related to the murder.
The details of how Strauss died are still under wraps, and the autopsy confirmed that she was the city's fourth homicide of 2022.
"The cause of death is not being released as it remains evidence," HPS reports. "Given the age of the suspects and the fact the case is before the courts, additional information will not be released."
Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact Detective Kevin Heyink of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-2288.