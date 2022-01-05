Someone Drove Into 2 Officers At A RIDE Check In Hamilton & Police Are Looking For A Woman
Both officers were knocked unconscious and are currently in hospital.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 19-year-old woman after she allegedly drove into two Hamilton police officers during a RIDE check on New Year's Eve.
According to Hamilton Police Service (HPS), the incident occurred on December 31, 2021, at approximately 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access.
The officers, who were conducting a RIDE program at the time, were speaking with two drivers when a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe drove through the lanes, striking them.
The officers were knocked unconscious and sustained serious injuries as a result. As of January 4, they were still in hospital recovering.
The suspect's vehicle was later discovered unoccupied in the Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive area.
A follow-up investigation confirmed that the same 2020 Santa Fe was involved in an incident in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Hoover Crescent earlier that same day.
In that incident, the police report says, "Hamilton Police approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel. When officers went to make the arrest, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and struck a cruiser before fleeing."
HPS determined that the same suspect, Hannah Pietrantuono of Hamilton, was involved in both incidents.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 9 inches and 143 pounds with brown hair. She faces charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired driving, and failure to comply with probation, among others.
Police are advising her to seek legal counsel and turn herself in. They're asking anyone who sees her to call 911 or report an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.