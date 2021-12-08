An Impaired Ontario Driver Hit A Car & Then Stopped To Eat Chicken In An Intersection
What the cluck was he thinking? 😬
It's pretty normal to end a rowdy night out with a greasy pub snack, but not from behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection.
A 67-year-old man from Muskoka Lakes has been arrested and charged with "impaired operation" and failing to report an accident after a collision in Gravenhurst, according to Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police.
#BbrOPP locate an impaired driver stopped in the middle of an intersection in Gravenhurst. Driver hit another car and then stopped here to finish his chicken wings. #Drivesober. ^tm pic.twitter.com/JDrU2LU6jK
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 8, 2021
According to a press release, police received a report that a driver collided with another vehicle on December 7 and then left the scene.
About 30 minutes later, police received another call of a car that was stopped in an intersection on Muskoka Road 169.
When officers arrived, they found the driver of the car polishing off some chicken wings and say he was "unaware" of any collision.
The man is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2022, to answer these charges.
Increase in impaired driving arrests
On December 6, Detective Constable Scott Mathews with the Toronto Police Traffic Services reported an increase in impaired driving arrests as the annual holiday RIDE program kicked off.
"This is the highest number of weekend arrests since I started posting since 2018. Though I am happy these people were taken off the road, I'm very disappointed that people aren't getting it. Please find a sober ride if you've been drinking this holiday season," he wrote.
This is the highest number of weekend arrests since I started posting since 2018. Though I am happy these people were taken off the road, I’m very disappointed that people aren’t getting it. Please find a sober ride if you’ve been drinking this holiday season. #drivesober https://t.co/IWKuAI5wR1
— Scott Matthews (@TPSTrafficDC) December 6, 2021
Mathews said in a tweet that over the past weekend, police arrested 34 people for impaired driving and that eight of those who were arrested "were at least twice the legal limit."
One driver even had "their shoes on the wrong feet," according to the tweet.