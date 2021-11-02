Ontario Drunk Driver Ended Up In A Ditch & Called Police On Himself (PHOTO)
The driver basically ratted himself out.
If you're doing something illegal, you can always make the officer's life a little easier by calling the police on yourself.
A 24-year-old Ontario driver called the cops on himself after driving his car into a ditch on the Highway 403 ramp to Eglinton while drunk.
The driver of the vehicle in the ditch called police on himself. #HWY403 ramp to Eglinton. #MississuagaOPP arrived… https://t.co/IaYI4FEXAC— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1635830026.0
OPP Highway Safety Division Sergeant Kerry Schmidt told Narcity that the driver called police around 10 p.m. on Monday night after his car went into the ditch.
"The driver actually had called police on several occasions, "said Schmidt. "He actually called Peel Regional Police, and then Peel directed the call to OPP because it was on the highway."
When OPP arrived on the scene, Schmidt says the driver "admitted to driving his vehicle and losing control, hitting the ditch."
The driver wasn't injured, but officers "suspected" that the driver had been drinking. Police did a roadside test, which the driver failed and was "taken back and ordered to provide breath samples."
The young driver did not do well on that test either and was charged with having "excess blood alcohol well operating a motor vehicle."
The driver received a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound, according to an OPP tweet.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.