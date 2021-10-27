Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A 22-Year-Old Ontario Driver Got Drunk & Smashed Into A Brick Wall On Monday (PHOTOS)

The driver has been charged.

A 22-Year-Old Ontario Driver Got Drunk & Smashed Into A Brick Wall On Monday (PHOTOS)
OPP_WR | Twitter

An Ontario resident had one too many drinks this week and ended up crashing their car into a brick wall.

OPP West Region reported in a tweet on Wednesday that an impaired 22- year-old from Brantford crashed into "a commercial building on Rest Acres Road" on Monday night.

The front of the car suffered some major damage, and the brick wall of the building looks dented but is still standing.

The young driver has been charged with impaired operation, according to police.

No injuries were reported from the accident, and police took the opportunity to remind residents not to drink and drive.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Truck Filled With $100K Of Chocolate Was Stolen In Ultimate Sweet Tooth Robbery

Police are still on the lookout for the chocolate thief.

Faina Gurevich | Dreamstime, Khairil Junos | Dreamstime

Someone might have found a hack to handing out full-size candy bars this Halloween without the price.

A transport truck and trailer filled with around $100,000 worth of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate has been stolen in the sweetest heist this week, according to Norfolk County OPP.

Keep Reading Show less

A Massive Meat Truck Rolled Over On Highway 401 This Morning & Blocked Traffic (PHOTOS)

No injuries were reported.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

A section of Highway 401 was blocked on Tuesday after a delivery truck full of meat rolled over.

According to OPP Highway Safety Division, the accident occurred on the eastbound lanes near Jane Street.

Keep Reading Show less

A QEW Crash Injured 2 People After A Car Was Driving Down The Wrong Side Of The Highway

Both drivers were taken to the hospital over the weekend.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

A vehicle driving down the wrong side of the QEW highway led to a serious accident on Sunday morning, according to OPP.

In a tweet, police reveal that the car crash, which involved two vehicles, left the "QEW Fort Erie bound at Northshore Blvd closed."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Driver Charged After Doing The Absolute Worst Job Faking A Licence Plate (PHOTO)

"The vehicle was removed from the roadway."

OPP _WR | Twitter

Yet another Ontario driver is facing charges after attempting to create their own makeshift licence plate and it looks like something a toddler could have drawn.

According to OPP West Region, the incident occurred in Caledonia on Monday afternoon after officers spotted a vehicle driving around with a cardboard cutout on its trunk.

Keep Reading Show less