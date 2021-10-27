EN - News
A 22-Year-Old Ontario Driver Got Drunk & Smashed Into A Brick Wall On Monday (PHOTOS)
The driver has been charged.
An Ontario resident had one too many drinks this week and ended up crashing their car into a brick wall.
OPP West Region reported in a tweet on Wednesday that an impaired 22- year-old from Brantford crashed into "a commercial building on Rest Acres Road" on Monday night.
DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE! #BrantOPP have charged a 22 year-old from Brantford with Impaired Operation after this vehicle struck a commercial building on Rest Acres Road in @BrantCommunity Monday evening. Luckily there were no reported injuries. ^cv pic.twitter.com/RPGzQbPytv
— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 27, 2021
The front of the car suffered some major damage, and the brick wall of the building looks dented but is still standing.
The young driver has been charged with impaired operation, according to police.
No injuries were reported from the accident, and police took the opportunity to remind residents not to drink and drive.