An Ontario Man Is Facing Charges After 2 Trucks Crashed, 'Ejecting' & Killing 2 Passengers
"Speed, alcohol, and lack of seatbelts are being considered as contributing factors," OPP said in the report.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just identified the two people who died in a car crash in Elgin County over the weekend, and a 26-year-old driver has now been charged.
In a news release posted on October 11, OPP said two pickup trucks were heading northbound on Richmond Road when one of them went into a ditch and rolled over several times, which ejected the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.
UPDATE - 26 year old from Malahide Township is facing several charges after 2 people died in a motor vehicle collis…
One person died on the scene due to their life-threatening injuries, while the second person was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. OPP identified the two people who died as Neil Banman, 26, and Peter Harder, 29.
A third person found in the truck was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other pickup, Frank Redekop, 26, did not suffer any injuries from the collision.
Redekop has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired causing death and two counts of operation over 80 causing death. He was also charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death and two counts of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.*
OPP say speed, alcohol, and lack of seatbelts are being considered as contributing factors.
*This article has been updated.
