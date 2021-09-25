Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ontario Woman Got Charged With Impaired Driving After She Crashed Her Car Into An LCBO

She was four times over the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration.

Police Charge Ontario Woman With Impaired Driving After She Crashes Car Into An LCBO
Google Maps

A 60-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after she crashed her vehicle into the side of an LCBO building on Wednesday afternoon.

Thunder Bay Police were dispatched to the LCBO at 969 Fort William Rd. at around 1:20 p.m. following reports of a motor vehicle collision that had just occurred, according to a press release.

"When police arrived on the scene and approached the driver, they observed several signs of impairment," the release read. "The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation."

Police found she had "a blood alcohol concentration of 320 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood" — which is four times over the legal limit.

According to police, the driver was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired blood alcohol concentration.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Zellers Is Back For A Pop-Up In Ontario & Suddenly It's 2001 All Over Again (PHOTOS)

The nostalgia is so real! 👀

Courtesy of Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay is kicking it old school and bringing Zellers back from the archives for a pop-up shop in Ontario.

Fans of the closed-down retail chain can relive its glory days at the pop-up in Burlington Mall and score some signature Zellers apparel, toys, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

An Oakville Resto Posted A Notice Saying It Welcomes Diners Who Aren't Vaccinated

Businesses that don't comply with Ontario's proof of vaccination policy risk facing a hefty fine.

@zucchiniscucina | Instagram @zucchiniscucina | Instagram

Italian restaurant Zucchinis Cucina in Oakville says they will be allowing unvaccinated patrons to dine with them despite the new vaccine certificate program in Ontario.

The restaurant took to Instagram on Thursday, September 23, and posted a picture of a sign announcing that they do not discriminate "against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, vaccinated or unvaccinated."

Keep Reading Show less

York Doctor 'Pauses' Working At Clinic After Allegedly Giving Out Vaccine Exemptions

The CPSO is looking into the claims.

York Medical | Google Maps

Dr. Christopher Hassell has paused his practice at York Medical, a clinic in Richmond Hill, for the "foreseeable future" after allegations of him giving out exemptions to COVID-19 mandates.

Tweets of the incident, which have since been deleted, show long lines wrapping around the building this past Saturday, with allegations of Hassell giving out exemptions for the mask mandate and possibly COVID-19 vaccines.

Keep Reading Show less

37 Toronto Restos Were Named The Best In Canada To Finally Celebrate That Missed Birthday

Anybody miss a birthday dinner because of COVID-19?

@triciakopec | Instagram, @chichifrias | Instagram

COVID-19 celebrations have been tricky during the pandemic and you may have missed a big birthday celebration or two.

According to a survey by OpenTable, 65% of "Ontarians missed celebrating milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic," and 26% are planning a do-over celebration.

Keep Reading Show less