An Ontario Driver Actually Tried To Buy Gas With Weed & May Be Going To Jail
A bud for a litre isn't exactly a fair trade.
You might be able to smoke cannabis legally, but you can't trade it for gas (despite the rising prices).
An intoxicated Ontario driver in Caledon tried to pay for their gas with cannabis, according to a tweet from OPP Central Region on November 30, and could face possible jail time.
Intoxicated driver charged after trying to pay for gas with cannabis in @YourCaledon. 🤦♂️ Not a good exchange rate - 90 day license suspension, 7 day vehicle impound, court costs and potential jail. Planning ahead is much cheaper. #drivesober #NoExcuses #CaledonOPP ^im pic.twitter.com/0WPHYCbdjY
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 30, 2021
Police said the attempted barter did not have "a good exchange rate" and that "planning ahead is much cheaper."
According to police, the driver will face a "90 day license suspension, 7 day vehicle impound, court costs and potential jail."
Driving while under the influence of cannabis is illegal, and drivers can face "penalties for violating Ontario's zero tolerance law [including] licence suspensions and financial penalties," according to the Ontario government.
If a person is found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol while driving, the penalties include "immediate licence suspension, financial penalties, possible vehicle impoundment, possible criminal record, [and] possible jail time."
Intoxicated drivers in Ontario
Earlier this month, a 24-year-old driver called police on himself after driving into a ditch while intoxicated on the Highway 403 ramp to Eglinton.
The driver got a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound, according to police.
In October, a 22-year-old driver was charged with impaired operation after crashing their car into a commercial building.
Despite the impact of driving into a wall, the driver was not injured, but their car sustained a lot of damage.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.