Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & You’ll Want To Avoid These Cities
Don't break the bank to fill your tank!
Unfortunately, what goes down (or in this case, plateaus) must eventually come back up.
Gas prices are expected to rise on Wednesday after recently dropping slightly. So, if you're looking to save some money, you might want to head to the pumps today or be a bit picky about where you fill up tomorrow.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, said in a tweet that gas prices will rise three cents a litre on Wednesday in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, Barrie, Windsor, Niagara, Guelph, Peterborough, Sudbury, Kingston and "most of Ontario."
Price : after no change for Tuesday, #GasPrice to RISE 3 cents a litre Wednesday for #Toronto #Montreal #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Guelph #Peterborough #Sudbury #Kingston and most of #Ontario \n\nTo 144.9 cts/l in the GTA— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1637620990
Gas prices in Toronto are predicted to land at 144.9 cents per litre, with other cities like Brampton, Barrie, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara and more rising to the same price, according to Gas Wizard.
Fortunately, some cities are predicted to have prices that are a little cheaper.
Peterborough is expected to be the cheapest option, with gas set to be at 142.9 cents per litre. Ottawa comes in a close second with prices expected to be 143.9 cents per litre.
The most expensive cities to fill your tank up in will be Thunder Bay and Sudbury.
Thunder Bay's gas prices are predicted to rise by two cents to 156.9 cents per litre, and Sudbury's are set to remain the same at 148.9 cents per litre.
Last week, gas prices in Ontario were also trending upwards, with a 2-cent rise in some cities on November 18.