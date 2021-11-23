Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & You’ll Want To Avoid These Cities

Don't break the bank to fill your tank!

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & You’ll Want To Avoid These Cities
Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Bsenic | Dreamstime

Unfortunately, what goes down (or in this case, plateaus) must eventually come back up.

Gas prices are expected to rise on Wednesday after recently dropping slightly. So, if you're looking to save some money, you might want to head to the pumps today or be a bit picky about where you fill up tomorrow.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, said in a tweet that gas prices will rise three cents a litre on Wednesday in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, Barrie, Windsor, Niagara, Guelph, Peterborough, Sudbury, Kingston and "most of Ontario."

Gas prices in Toronto are predicted to land at 144.9 cents per litre, with other cities like Brampton, Barrie, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara and more rising to the same price, according to Gas Wizard.

Fortunately, some cities are predicted to have prices that are a little cheaper.

Peterborough is expected to be the cheapest option, with gas set to be at 142.9 cents per litre. Ottawa comes in a close second with prices expected to be 143.9 cents per litre.

The most expensive cities to fill your tank up in will be Thunder Bay and Sudbury.

Thunder Bay's gas prices are predicted to rise by two cents to 156.9 cents per litre, and Sudbury's are set to remain the same at 148.9 cents per litre.

Last week, gas prices in Ontario were also trending upwards, with a 2-cent rise in some cities on November 18.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & RIP Your Wallets If You Live In This 1 City

Prices are expected to rise across the province on Thursday.

Melinda Fawver | Dreamstime

Be prepared to pay a bit more if you're looking to fill up your tanks on Thursday. Ontario gas prices are expected to rise across the province, but some cities will see higher prices than others.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, revealed on Wednesday that prices are rising 2 cents a litre in some spots on November 18.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop & Here's The Best Time & Place To Fill Up Your Tank

Hold your engine and don't fill up yet!

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you love saving money and happen to need gas, Friday is going to be a great day for you.

Ontario gas prices have broken records the past couple of months for all-time highs, but at the end of this week, the province will catch a break with prices dropping.

Keep Reading Show less

Gas Prices In BC Are Skyrocketing In 1 City This Week & You Should Fill Up Here Instead

Ouch!

oleg19761977 | Dreamstime

Gas prices in Vancouver are up 7 cents a litre compared to several days ago — a staggering increase in comparison to the rest of the province.

In Vancouver, you could fill up for 157.9 cents a litre on November 5 but, according to Gas Wizard, that same litre of gas is expected to cost 164.9 cents by November 11.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again This Week & 1 City Will Be The Most Expensive

Eeek... 😬

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Ontario drivers, you might want to fill up your tanks now because gas prices are set to rise back up again on Wednesday.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted on Monday afternoon that there will be yet another two-cent spike when you pump your cars up on November 10.

Keep Reading Show less