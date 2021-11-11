Trending Tags

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop & Here's The Best Time & Place To Fill Up Your Tank

If you love saving money and happen to need gas, Friday is going to be a great day for you.

Ontario gas prices have broken records the past couple of months for all-time highs, but at the end of this week, the province will catch a break with prices dropping.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted on Wednesday that gas prices are set to drop 4 cents per litre this Friday in Ontario, with prices in the GTA dropping to 144.9 cents per litre.

The cheapest predicted spots to fill up tomorrow will be Peterborough, with prices dropping down 4 cents to 141.9, and Brampton and Ottawa, both with prices at 143.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

You might want to avoid filling up for now in Thunder Bay, which is predicted to have the most expensive gas prices in the province despite being set to drop down 2 cents to 151.9 cents per litre.

