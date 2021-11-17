Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & RIP Your Wallets If You Live In This 1 City
Prices are expected to rise across the province on Thursday.
Be prepared to pay a bit more if you're looking to fill up your tanks on Thursday. Ontario gas prices are expected to rise across the province, but some cities will see higher prices than others.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, revealed on Wednesday that prices are rising 2 cents a litre in some spots on November 18.
Price : GasPrices heading up 2 cents a litre for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Kitchener #Windsor #Niagara #Sudbury Kingston and most of #Ontario \nTo 146.9 in the #GTA \nMore info herehttp://GasWisdom.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague)1637152681
Cities including Toronto, Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, London, Niagara and Waterloo will all see prices hit 146.9 cents a litre, according to Gas Wizard.
However, if you live in Thunder Bay, you'll notice the pumps are reading much higher than that. Prices will rise three cents in the city, bringing the total cost to 154.9 cents a litre.
Sudbury will also see a higher price at the pumps, with gas rising two cents and sitting at 152.9 cents per litre by Thursday.
If you're looking to save as much money as you can, Ottawa will have the lowest prices at 143.9 cents a litre.
Both Kingston and Peterborough will follow at 144.9 cents per litre.
Gas prices have been breaking records this year
As gas prices continue to rise across the province, records keep being shattered.
Back in late October, prices soared to 149.9 cents a litre, which set a new high for gasoline in Ontario.
While some spots, including Toronto and the majority of the GTA, aren't seeing prices that high anymore, Thunder Bay prices have continued to rise and are now sitting at over 150 cents a litre.