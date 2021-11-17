Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & RIP Your Wallets If You Live In This 1 City

Prices are expected to rise across the province on Thursday.

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & RIP Your Wallets If You Live In This 1 City
Melinda Fawver | Dreamstime

Be prepared to pay a bit more if you're looking to fill up your tanks on Thursday. Ontario gas prices are expected to rise across the province, but some cities will see higher prices than others.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, revealed on Wednesday that prices are rising 2 cents a litre in some spots on November 18.

Cities including Toronto, Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, London, Niagara and Waterloo will all see prices hit 146.9 cents a litre, according to Gas Wizard.

However, if you live in Thunder Bay, you'll notice the pumps are reading much higher than that. Prices will rise three cents in the city, bringing the total cost to 154.9 cents a litre.

Sudbury will also see a higher price at the pumps, with gas rising two cents and sitting at 152.9 cents per litre by Thursday.

If you're looking to save as much money as you can, Ottawa will have the lowest prices at 143.9 cents a litre.

Both Kingston and Peterborough will follow at 144.9 cents per litre.

Gas prices have been breaking records this year

As gas prices continue to rise across the province, records keep being shattered.

Back in late October, prices soared to 149.9 cents a litre, which set a new high for gasoline in Ontario.

While some spots, including Toronto and the majority of the GTA, aren't seeing prices that high anymore, Thunder Bay prices have continued to rise and are now sitting at over 150 cents a litre.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop & Here's The Best Time & Place To Fill Up Your Tank

Hold your engine and don't fill up yet!

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you love saving money and happen to need gas, Friday is going to be a great day for you.

Ontario gas prices have broken records the past couple of months for all-time highs, but at the end of this week, the province will catch a break with prices dropping.

Keep Reading Show less

Gas Prices In BC Are Skyrocketing In 1 City This Week & You Should Fill Up Here Instead

Ouch!

oleg19761977 | Dreamstime

Gas prices in Vancouver are up 7 cents a litre compared to several days ago — a staggering increase in comparison to the rest of the province.

In Vancouver, you could fill up for 157.9 cents a litre on November 5 but, according to Gas Wizard, that same litre of gas is expected to cost 164.9 cents by November 11.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again This Week & 1 City Will Be The Most Expensive

Eeek... 😬

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Ontario drivers, you might want to fill up your tanks now because gas prices are set to rise back up again on Wednesday.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted on Monday afternoon that there will be yet another two-cent spike when you pump your cars up on November 10.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Weekend & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest

It's time to fill up your tank!

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Start your engines and fill up your tanks! Ontario's gas prices are finally set to drop across the province this weekend.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, announced in a tweet that, after rising on Thursday, gas prices dropped by five cents on Friday and will continue to lower.

Keep Reading Show less