Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Today and Tomorrow & Ouch, Your Wallet's Gonna Hurt

Sheeeesh.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

Driving is about to get a bit pricier for Ontarians who are looking to fill up their tanks this week as Ontario's gas prices are on their way up.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that prices are rising 4 cents a litre on December 8 and added that they will likely keep going up tomorrow.

Based on Gas Wizard's estimates, Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, London, Niagara, Ottawa, Toronto, Waterloo and Windsor are seeing a 4-cents-per-litre jump in gas prices today.

Kingston will see the biggest jump of up an extra 7 cents per litre, but the base prices will be the same at 136.9 cents per litre (except for Ottawa, which will see 135.9 cents per litre).

Peterborough is projected to see a 3-cent increase at the tanks with prices at 133.9 cents per litre, and Sudbury will go up by 2 cents to reach 143.9 cents per litre.

The only Ontario city that could be seeing a price drop is Thunder Bay, where gas prices will go down by 2 cents per litre today (though it can still boast the highest gas price in the province).

On December 8, McTeague tweeted that gas prices in the GTA, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, and most of the province are set to increase by 2 cents on December 9.

Gas Wizard predicts the price of gas is expected to be 138.9 cents per litre in Toronto, Hamilton, Barrie, Brampton, Kingston, London, Niagara, Waterloo and Windsor. Ottawa is predicted to see gas prices at 137.9 cents per litre, and Peterborough at 135.9 cents per litre.

Gas prices are anticipated to remain the same in Thunder Bay and Sudbury at 152.9 and 143.9 cents per litre, respectively.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

