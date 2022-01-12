Trending Tags

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & One City Is Getting Hit The Hardest

You might want to fill up your tank before Thursday.

Toronto Staff Writer
Alexander Filon | Dreamstime

There's nothing like finding a reasonable price for gas — but this week, that may be tricky because Ontario gas prices are set to rise.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, shared in a tweet that prices are set to rise 2 cents per litre across most of the province, bringing prices in the GTA up to 144.9 cents per litre this Thursday.

So if you're looking to save a little dough, it may be wise to fill up your tank before then.

Peterborough is predicted to be hit the hardest, with an 8.7-cent-per-litre increase, dragging prices up to 143.9 – which, fortunately, will still be lower than most other cities, according to Gas Wizard.

Ottawa and Peterborough will actually be the most affordable spots to fill up on gas on Thursday, with prices set to rise to 143.9 cents per litre in both areas.

The most expensive areas to fill up in are predicted to be Thunder Bay and Sudbury, so it may be worth it to drive over to the next city's pump.

Thunder Bay's prices are set to stay the same at 150.9 cents per litre, and Sudbury is set to see prices increase by 4 cents to 148.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

Other areas across Ontario like Markham, Oakville, Niagara, London, Oshawa, Hamilton, Kingston and more are anticipated to rise in price by 2 cents to 144.9 cents per litre.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

