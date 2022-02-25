Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again This Weekend & Say Goodbye To Savings
You're going want to fill up before the weekend.
Ontario gas prices are set to rise again this weekend, and you're going to want to fill up your tank soon if you don't like dents in your bank accounts.
Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, took to Twitter on Friday to warn drivers of an incoming increase of 3 cents per litre on Saturday.
Price : With President Biden & Europe refusing to hit Russia where it hurts - sanctioning it\u2019s O&G, #GasPrices will rise only 3 cents a litre for #Toronto #GTA #Montreal #Ottawa and most of #Ontario and #Quebec (to 161.9 in the GTA) \n\nCheck outhttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1645791223
Areas that will experience the spike include Toronto, Brampton, Oshawa, Oakville, and the Niagara region, with prices jumping to 161.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
The increase will affect the vast majority of provincial cities. However, a few spots will dodge the increase altogether, including Thunderbay, Cornwall, and Sudbury.
Although, residents of Sudbury won't be in for savings due to the city's gas prices shooting up to a total of 170.9 cents per litre, thanks to a 4 cent hike on Thursday.
Cornwall is currently seeing some of the lowest prices across the province, with prices expected to sit at 155.9 cents per litre on Saturday.
McTeague had previously reported that gas prices could increase by 8 to 9 cents a litre for the weekend. However, he later claimed that the Canadian and U.S. governments' refusal to sanction Russia's oil and gas following their attack on Ukraine was why prices spiked less dramatically.
Ontario gas prices have continued to break records throughout this year. Back in January, prices smashed records after spiking to 152.9 cents per litre in the GTA.
A number like that is actually starting to sound reasonable, considering where the provincial prices are at now.