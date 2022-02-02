Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Break Another Record This Week & It's Not Looking Good
Ouch.
Drivers might want to strap in and take a seat for this because Ontario's gas prices are set to rise and break yet another record this week.
Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that gas prices in the province are going to inch up by another cent come Thursday, February 3.
This means drivers fueling up in Hamilton, Kitchener, Toronto, or anywhere else in the GTA, will be shelling out an eyewatering 154.9 cents per litre, according to the tweet.
Price - get ready for another record setting day as #GasPrices will head up another cent Thursday bring #Toronto #GTA #Hamilton #Kitchener prices to 154.9 cents a litre\nMost of the rest of Ontario\u2019s major cities will see 153.9 cents that same day— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1643772961
It's not looking great for the rest of Ontario's major cities, either.
Based on the Gas Wizard's predictions, Barrie, Ottawa, London, St. Catharines, and Windsor will be paying 153.9 cents a litre at the pumps.
Thunder Bay, while not having any predicted price change, will be coughing up 158.9 centres per litre. Meanwhile, Sudbury is doling out 165.9 cents per litre at the pumps, which is actually one cent less than what they paid for before.
Anyone who has to fuel up in Peterborough can let out a slight sigh of relief as they'll be paying the cheapest rates in the province at 151.6 cents per litre.
Unfortunately, however, the prices are expected to keep going up as McTeague is calling for more tear-jerking prices by the end of the week.
Ontario broke records for its gas prices just last weekend when they spiked to 152.9 cents per litre in the GTA.
The last time the province's gas prices made record-breaking headlines was back in August when gas prices were the highest they'd been in the last seven years.
