Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Tomorrow & This Spot Will Be The Cheapest

Gas prices are on their way up, yet again! :chart_with_upwards_trend:

Gas pump station.

Melinda Fawver | Dreamstime

Driving in Ontario is becoming quite an expensive hobby as prices at the pumps continue to impress, and this week is no exception.

So if your gas tank is running low and you plan on putting some miles on the dash, you may want to fill up before Wednesday because prices are expected to rise.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted on Monday at 2:51 p.m. that Ontarians can expect "no change" at the pumps for Tuesday. However, this was followed by a five-cent per litre increase in the GTA and across Ontario, bringing prices to 175.9 cents a litre in the GTA.

According to his tweet, McTeague says Diesel will see an even steeper rise of eight cents per litre.

The cheapest spot to fill up tomorrow will be Cornwall, with prices anticipated to hold steady with no increase at 165.6 cents per litre, followed by Kingston with prices set to remain at 170.9 cents per litre according to Gas Wizard.

Peterborough, London and Windsor will also be decent spots to fill up, with prices expected at 174.9 cents per litre, just slightly below what prices in the GTA are expected to hit.

The most expensive areas to gas up in on Tuesday will be Thunder Bay and Sudbury, although neither city is expecting a hike in prices, according to Gas Wizard.

Prices are set to stay at 192.9 cents per litre in Thunder Bay, and prices in Sudbury are expected to remain at 189.3 cents a litre, so you may want to avoid both areas if you're looking to save a couple of dollars.

