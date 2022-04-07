Ontario Gas Prices Could Drop By 4 Cents Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest
Make sure to fill up ahead of the weekend.
The only thing more inconsistent than Ontario's weather this spring is its gas prices. But, thankfully for motorists, things are heading in a positive direction at the pumps this week.
According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices will drop by 4 cents on Friday, bringing prices down to 164.9 cents per litre for most of the GTA.
The drop will follow a 2-cent drop seen Thursday in areas including Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and the GTA.
Price : After falling 2 cents today, #GasPrices to FALL 4 cents a litre Friday for #Toronto #Montreal (to 171.9) #GTA #Ottawa #HamOnt #LdnOnt #Kitchener #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston and most of #Ont & #Qc \n\nTo 164.9 in the GTAhttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1649329248
Gas Wizard reports that the cheapest places for gas on Friday will be Windsor, London, and Cornwall, which will all see prices at 163.9 cents per litre.
On the other hand, the places that will continue to see annoyingly high gas prices will be Thunder Bay and Sudbury, where prices are expected to be at 188.9 cents per litre and 180.9 cents per litre, respectively.
So if you can avoid filling up in those areas without too much hassle, you probably should.
Thankfully, things could be looking up for Ontario drivers thanks to some new long-term plans to keep prices down.
On Monday, the government announced new legislation that would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre as of July 1, 2022.
The reduced gas tax rate would last until December 31, 2022, and is part of a plan to cut living costs for Ontario families and businesses.
Hopefully, the future will have far fewer groan-worthy days at the pump.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.