Ontario Is Set To Lower Gas Tax Prices For 6 Months & Here's What You Need To Know
It is set to start on July 1.
Get ready to fill up your engines for cheaper! The Ontario government has announced that they are set to make the gas tax cheaper across the province for six months.
In a press release on Monday, it was revealed that new legislation was being introduced, that if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre starting on July 1, 2022.
The new gas tax rate would last until December 31, 2022, and is part of the plan to cut costs of living for Ontario families and businesses.
"Ongoing supply chain challenges and geopolitical conflicts are pushing up the cost of living from gas to groceries," said Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy.
"With these added pressures, families and businesses need extra help to keep costs low. That is why our government is bringing forward legislation to provide tax relief at the pumps and put money back into people’s pockets."
However, the Ontario government is also calling on the Federal government to make fuel prices even cheaper by cutting the carbon tax, which increased to 11.05 cents per litre for gasoline on April 1.
This isn't the only thing that the province has done to make driving cheaper.
Ontario will also be removing tolls on highways 412 and 418 starting on April 5. On top of this, licence plate sticker renewal fees have come to an end and drivers can get a refund on the fees they paid from March 1, 2020, and onwards.