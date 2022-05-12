Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & It Could Be So Expensive In These Areas
Fill up today!
Ontario gas prices are back on the rise after a brief cool down this week, and you'll want to fill up on Thursday.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned Ontarians to hit the pumps on Thursday before prices are predicted to soar on Friday, in a tweet quoting his Friday prediction.
FILL UP TODAY … https://t.co/27705V4ak8
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) May 12, 2022
"After falling 4 cents Thursday, #GasPrices are set to rebound, up 5 cents a litre Friday to 197.9 for #Toronto#Ottawa#GTA#Hamilton#Kitchener#Barrie#Niagara#Windsor#LdnOnt#Kingston and most of #On & #Qc," reads the original tweet posted on May 11.
Across Ontario and the GTA, gas prices in many areas are set to rise by five cents to 197.9 per litre, according to Gas Wizard, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find a slightly cheaper deal.
The least expensive areas to fill up on Friday will be Cornwall, with prices set to stay at 188.9 cents per litre and Peterborough, where prices are anticipated to rise by two cents to 189.9 cents per litre. Thunder Bay will also be a bit cheaper than Ontario with prices expected to hit 193.9 cents per litre.
So if you happen to be in one of the surrounding areas or are driving through, it may be worth it to make a pit stop if you're in a pinch for gas.
This Friday, you'll most likely want to avoid filling up in Sudbury, with gas prices expected to rise one cent bringing it to 205.3 cents per litre.