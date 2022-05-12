NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & It Could Be So Expensive In These Areas

Fill up today!

Toronto Staff Writer
Gas station.

Gas station.

Jeremy Bezanger | Unsplash

Ontario gas prices are back on the rise after a brief cool down this week, and you'll want to fill up on Thursday.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned Ontarians to hit the pumps on Thursday before prices are predicted to soar on Friday, in a tweet quoting his Friday prediction.

"After falling 4 cents Thursday, #GasPrices are set to rebound, up 5 cents a litre Friday to 197.9 for #Toronto#Ottawa#GTA#Hamilton#Kitchener#Barrie#Niagara#Windsor#LdnOnt#Kingston and most of #On & #Qc," reads the original tweet posted on May 11.

Across Ontario and the GTA, gas prices in many areas are set to rise by five cents to 197.9 per litre, according to Gas Wizard, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find a slightly cheaper deal.

The least expensive areas to fill up on Friday will be Cornwall, with prices set to stay at 188.9 cents per litre and Peterborough, where prices are anticipated to rise by two cents to 189.9 cents per litre. Thunder Bay will also be a bit cheaper than Ontario with prices expected to hit 193.9 cents per litre.

So if you happen to be in one of the surrounding areas or are driving through, it may be worth it to make a pit stop if you're in a pinch for gas.

This Friday, you'll most likely want to avoid filling up in Sudbury, with gas prices expected to rise one cent bringing it to 205.3 cents per litre.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...